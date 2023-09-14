Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 14, 2023

#Yash19 is Locked with Geetu Mohandas

Rockstar, Yash is among the biggest stars of the country right now. The actor gained huge stardom after the release of KGF Chapter 2

Yash

Image: IMDb 

The two-part KGF film franchise has been a game changer not for only Yash but also for the Kannada film Industry

KGF Franchise

Image: IMDb 

Although, it has been more than 1.5 years since KGF Chapter 2 released but the actor has not yet announced his upcoming project

Image: IMDb

What's Next

Reportedly, Yash has made up his mind to go ahead with a content driven action film for his 19th film

#Yash19

Image: IMDb 

Locked

Image: Geetu Mohandas' Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Yash 19 is now locked with Malayalam helmer, Geetu Mohandas

Prep-Mode

Image: Sanya Sardhariya's Instagram

The project is currently in prep mode. Yash is likely to undergo several look tests before taking the film on floors

Shooting

Image: Yash'  Instagram 

As per reports, Yash is all set to face the camera from December 2023. However, the announcement about this exciting collaboration is yet to be official

Yash admitted in an interview that Rocky will return on the big screen but not anytime soon. The actor is likely to do two-three other films before reuniting with Prashant Neel

Is KGF 3 on Cards?

Image: IMDb 

Apart from the Geetu Mohandas film, Yash is also speaking to Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana over the last one year, however, is yet to make up his mind on doing the film

Ramayana

Image: Sanya Sardhariya's Instagram

The film-maker is known for films like Liar’s Dice and The Elder One, wherein the former went on to win 6 major international awards across the world with 2 National Awards in India. Liar’s Dice was also India’s official submission in the 87th Academy Awards

About Geetu Mohandas 

Image: Geetu Mohandas' Instagram

