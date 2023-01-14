JAN 14, 2023
Yash’s lush Bangalore home
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
KGF actor Yash is one of the highest-paid stars in Sandalwood. He lives with his better half Radhika Pandit, and kids Yatharv, and Ayra in a lush house in Bangalore
Welcome abode!
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
As one enters the home, As we enter the house, there is a serene corner that comes with white walls, aesthetic blue sofa and indoor plants
The drawing room
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Here is another glimpse into the drawing room as the family enjoys a traditional meal on the floor
The traditional family
Image: Yash Instagram
Take a look at the beautiful living room of the cozy home with stylish wall art and white marble flooring
The living room
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Take a look at another insight into the living room with a large staircase going upstairs
Staircase
This picture of Yash celebrating Raksha Bandhan also gives us a sneak peek of his house
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Kitchen
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Radhika Pandit dropped a video of her two munchkins praying to Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
The temple
Every house has a happy corner and for little Arya, and Yatharv it is where they put the Christmas tree
The Happy corner
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash posed on his Balcony with his family to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Just like the house the balcony also has marble flooring
Image: Yash Instagram
The Balcony
Yatharv and Ayra twin in matching attires in their balcony as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Image: Yash Instagram
Making memories
