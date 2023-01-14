JAN 14, 2023

Heading 3

Yash’s lush Bangalore home

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

KGF actor Yash is one of the highest-paid stars in Sandalwood. He lives with his better half Radhika Pandit, and kids Yatharv, and Ayra in a lush house in Bangalore

Welcome abode!

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

As one enters the home, As we enter the house, there is a serene corner that comes with white walls, aesthetic blue sofa and indoor plants

The drawing room

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Here is another glimpse into the drawing room as the family enjoys a traditional meal on the floor

The traditional family

Image: Yash Instagram

Take a look at the beautiful living room of the cozy home with stylish wall art and white marble flooring

The living room

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Take a look at another insight into the living room with a large staircase going upstairs

Staircase

This picture of Yash celebrating Raksha Bandhan also gives us a sneak peek of his house

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Kitchen 

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Radhika Pandit dropped a video of her two munchkins praying to Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

The temple

Every house has a happy corner and for little Arya, and Yatharv it is where they put the Christmas tree

The Happy corner

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash posed on his Balcony with his family to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Just like the house the balcony also has marble flooring

Image: Yash Instagram

The Balcony

Yatharv and Ayra twin in matching attires in their balcony as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Image: Yash Instagram

Making memories

