Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 20, 2023

Yash's Sandalwood journey

Image: Yash Instagram

KGF star Yash is a perfect example of 'Rags to Riches' story. His journey from being a bus driver's son to becoming one of the most bankable stars in the South is everything inspiring.

Rags to riches

Image: Yash Instagram

Despite minimal resources, he was always extremely fond of acting ever since he was a kid. To satisfy his acting bug, he became a part of a theater group.

Dream beyond your reach

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash first appeared on our television screens back in 2004 with the Kannada television serial, Uttarayana.

Acting debut

Image: Yash Instagram

After this, he went on to star in another promising TV serial, Nanda Gokula. This is where he first starred alongside his now-wife Radhika Pandit.

Nanda Gokula

Image: Yash Instagram

He later went on to be a part of several teleserials like T. N. Seetharam's Male Billu and Preeti Illada Mele

His TV journey

Then in 2007, Yash bagged his first film role with Priya Hassan's directorial Jambada Hudugi. However, it was just a supporting role.

Image: Yash Instagram

Stepping into films

Image: IMDb

Following this, his filmography kept growing by leaps and bounces. His next appearances include Moggina Manasu, which got him noticed.

Moggina Manasu

His other noteworthy performance was in 2011 where he played Nandeesha in Kirataka.

Kirataka

Image: IMDb

After that, he never looked back until 2018, when he reached new heights of stardom with his portrayal as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 1.

Image: IMDb

The magic of KGF

Yash was able to recreate the magic with the second installment of the popular franchise, KGF: Chapter 2.

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here