Mohit K Dixit
November 16, 2023
Year Wise Top Single Days (Hindi)
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan recorded the biggest single day collection of all time in Hindi cinema. The movie collected Rs. 70 cr on its fourth day
2023
Image: Imdb
KGF Chapter 2 recorded the biggest single day in 2022 with its opening figure of Rs. 53.95 cr
Image: Imdb
2022
Just after the pandemic, Sooryavanshi was the first big event film to be released. The movie minted Rs. 26.94 cr on its third day
2021
Image: Imdb
In 2020, Tanhaji recorded the biggest single day collection of Rs. 26.26 cr on its third day
2020
Image: Imdb
War raked over Rs. 53.35 cr on its first day and recorded the biggest single day of the year
2019
Image: Imdb
Thugs of Hindostan took an opening of Rs. 52.25 cr and became the biggest single day of 2018
2018
Image: Imdb
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 recorded the biggest single day collection on its third day. It made Rs. 46.50 cr at the box office
2017
Image: Imdb
Dangal minted Rs. 42.41 cr on its third day. It was the biggest single day collection of 2016
2016
Image: Imdb
2015
Image: Imdb
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opened with Rs. 39.30 cr in 2015 and turned out to be the biggest single day BOC of the year
In 2014, Happy New Year recorded the biggest single day collection of the year by clocking Rs. 36.50 cr on its opening day
2014
Image: Imdb
