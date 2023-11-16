Heading 3

November 16, 2023

Year Wise Top Single Days (Hindi) 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan recorded the biggest single day collection of all time in Hindi cinema. The movie collected Rs. 70 cr on its fourth day

2023

KGF Chapter 2 recorded the biggest single day in 2022 with its opening figure of Rs. 53.95 cr

2022 

Just after the pandemic, Sooryavanshi was the first big event film to be released. The movie minted Rs. 26.94 cr on its third day

2021 

In 2020, Tanhaji recorded the biggest single day collection of Rs. 26.26 cr on its third day

2020 

War raked over Rs. 53.35 cr on its first day and recorded the biggest single day of the year

2019 

Thugs of Hindostan took an opening of Rs. 52.25 cr and became the biggest single day of 2018

2018 

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 recorded the biggest single day collection on its third day. It made Rs. 46.50 cr at the box office

2017 

Dangal minted Rs. 42.41 cr on its third day. It was the biggest single day collection of 2016

2016 

2015 

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opened with Rs. 39.30 cr in 2015 and turned out to be the biggest single day BOC of the year

In 2014, Happy New Year recorded the biggest single day collection of the year by clocking Rs. 36.50 cr on its opening day

2014 

