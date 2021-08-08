Vishal Dadlani and Honey Singh weren't on talking terms after the latter's sudden inclusion of his Track, Lungi Dance, in Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express
Rumours sparked off that Honey Singh had an altercation with Shah Rukh Khan while on SLAM! The Tour. It was speculated that the Pathan actor had even slapped him
The feud between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah is nothing new for the audience. They have been competing with one another for years now and every now and then comment on one another
Reportedly, Honey Singh and Badshah had gotten into a brawl at a party in New Delhi. It was reported to be a physical fight
While promoting his film, Zorawar, Honey Singh was asked whether Badshah is replacing him. He said that there's no comparison between a Rolls Royce and a Nano car, allegedly comparing himself to Rolls Royce and Badshah to a Nano
Just a few days ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar filed a lawsuit against the rapper-singer and his family alleging domestic and emotional abuse
This is one controversy everyone knows about. Be it Lakk 28 or blue eyes, the way he objectified women was opposed by many NGOs and a lot of people criticised him. He was previously booked for an alleged song Main Hoon Balatkari, Party All Night and Lungi Dance too
Lyrics of his hit “Makhna” got the attention of the Punjab State Women Commission who had taken legal action against the singer
They were reportedly best friends once but are not on talking terms anymore. Raftaar had alleged that Honey had removed his song from Fugly and never gave him any credit despite working together
Jasbir Jassi had once revealed that he met Honey Singh in rehab. Fans of the singer were shocked and claimed it to be a publicity stunt on Jasbir's part but many others confirmed that Honey was actually in a rehabilitation centre
Reportedly, Honey Singh was asked to visit a police station for investigation purposes