MAR 12, 2023

Young Hunks of Bollywood

He is Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother and made his acting debut with 2018's film, Gold

Image- Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram

Sunny Kaushal

Image- Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram

Ishaan Khatter's debut film was Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. After that, he appeared in Karan Johar's Dhadak, and went on to the series, A Suitable Boy. He's also known for his dance skills 

Ishaan Khatter

He was first seen in the Amazon Prime series, Inside Edge and then debuted in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. His performance was highly appreciated

Image- Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi


He made his debut with Tara Sutaria in 2021 in a romantic action drama film, Tadap 

Image- Ahan Shetty’s Instagram

Ahan Shetty

Image- Lakshya Lalwani’s Instagram

Lakshya Lalwani

You probably know him from the TV series, Warrior High and now he is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Shanaya Kapoor under the big banner, Dharma Productions 

He is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a movie helmed by Dharma Productions, as the main lead alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani

Image- Gurfateh Pirzada’s Instagram

Gurfateh Pirzada

Son of actress Bhagyashree, he made his debut in 2018

Image- Abhimanyu Dasani’s Instagram

Abhimanyu Dasani

Starred in ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Purani Jeans’ and ‘Namaste England’. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has won several awards for his work in the industry

Image- Aditya Seal’s Instagram

Aditya Seal

Harshvardhan made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2016 with the film "Mirzya". He is known for his intense and unconventional roles

Image- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 

Harshvardhan has worked in several films across different languages and has won several awards for his performances

Image- Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane

