MAR 12, 2023
Young Hunks of Bollywood
He is Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother and made his acting debut with 2018's film, Gold
Image- Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram
Sunny Kaushal
Image- Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram
Ishaan Khatter's debut film was Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. After that, he appeared in Karan Johar's Dhadak, and went on to the series, A Suitable Boy. He's also known for his dance skills
Ishaan Khatter
He was first seen in the Amazon Prime series, Inside Edge and then debuted in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. His performance was highly appreciated
Image- Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi
He made his debut with Tara Sutaria in 2021 in a romantic action drama film, Tadap
Image- Ahan Shetty’s Instagram
Ahan Shetty
Image- Lakshya Lalwani’s Instagram
Lakshya Lalwani
You probably know him from the TV series, Warrior High and now he is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Shanaya Kapoor under the big banner, Dharma Productions
He is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a movie helmed by Dharma Productions, as the main lead alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani
Image- Gurfateh Pirzada’s Instagram
Gurfateh Pirzada
Son of actress Bhagyashree, he made his debut in 2018
Image- Abhimanyu Dasani’s Instagram
Abhimanyu Dasani
Starred in ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Purani Jeans’ and ‘Namaste England’. He has received critical acclaim for his performances and has won several awards for his work in the industry
Image- Aditya Seal’s Instagram
Aditya Seal
Harshvardhan made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2016 with the film "Mirzya". He is known for his intense and unconventional roles
Image- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harshvardhan has worked in several films across different languages and has won several awards for his performances
Image- Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram
Harshvardhan Rane
