Heading 3

Youngest male K-pop idol debuts

Hemelin Darlong

April 20, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook of BTS born on September 1 1997 is one of the industry's youngest male K-pop idols. The golden maknae debuted as a BTS member under BIGHIT MUSIC at the age of only 15

BTS’ Jungkook

Image: BTS Instagram

Dino is the maknae of the boy band SEVENTEEN. He is the main dancer and sub-vocalist of the group that debuted in 2015 when he was only 16

 SEVENTEEN’s Dino

Image: Dino Instagram

Jung Hwan was born on February 18. 2005. He debuted with BOY in August 2020 at just 15 years old.

TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan

Image: TREASURE's Instagram

Jisung was born on February 5 2002. He made his debut in 2016 at the age of only 14 and later joined the group NCT DREAM

NCT’s Jisung

Image: NCT Instagram

Huening Kai was born in August 2002 and is the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER which debuted in 2002

TXT’s Huening Kai

Image: TXT Instagram

Born on September 12, 2002, Jooyeon is currently the youngest male idol in JYP. Fans are insanely drawn to the 20-year-old’s singing skills and performances on stage.

 Xdinary Heroes’ Jooyeon

Image: JYP Entertainment Instagram

ENHYPEN’s maknae, Ni-ki, is the youngest idol in HYBE Corporation. Born on December 9, 2005. Ni-ki made his debut with ENHYPEN on December 4, 2020, when he was only 15 years old

ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki

Image: ENHYPEN instagram 

Jongseob is the rapper, dancer and maknae of the group P1Harmony. He was born on November 19 2005 and debuted on October 28, 2020, making him only 14 when he debuted 

P1Harmony’s Jongseob

Instagram: P1Harmony Instagram

Born on 5 April 2004, he is the rapper and visual of TREASURE. Haruto was the youngest to have an ID registered under his name on KOMCA at the time of receiving it

TREASURE’S Haruto

Image: TREASURE's Instagram

Born on February 9 2004, Jungwon started his trainee life in January 2017, when he was only 14. He debuted as a member of ENHYPEN on November 30 2020, at the age of 16

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon

Image: ENHYPEN Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here