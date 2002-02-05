Jungkook of BTS born on September 1 1997 is one of the industry's youngest male K-pop idols. The golden maknae debuted as a BTS member under BIGHIT MUSIC at the age of only 15
BTS’ Jungkook
Image: BTS Instagram
Dino is the maknae of the boy band SEVENTEEN. He is the main dancer and sub-vocalist of the group that debuted in 2015 when he was only 16
SEVENTEEN’s Dino
Image: Dino Instagram
Jung Hwan was born on February 18. 2005. He debuted with BOY in August 2020 at just 15 years old.
TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan
Image: TREASURE's Instagram
Jisung was born on February 5 2002. He made his debut in 2016 at the age of only 14 and later joined the group NCT DREAM
NCT’s Jisung
Image: NCT Instagram
Huening Kai was born in August 2002 and is the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER which debuted in 2002
TXT’s Huening Kai
Image: TXT Instagram
Born on September 12, 2002, Jooyeon is currently the youngest male idol in JYP. Fans are insanely drawn to the 20-year-old’s singing skills and performances on stage.
Xdinary Heroes’ Jooyeon
Image: JYP Entertainment Instagram
ENHYPEN’s maknae, Ni-ki, is the youngest idol in HYBE Corporation. Born on December 9, 2005. Ni-ki made his debut with ENHYPEN on December 4, 2020, when he was only 15 years old
ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki
Image: ENHYPEN instagram
Jongseob is the rapper, dancer and maknae of the group P1Harmony. He was born on November 19 2005 and debuted on October 28, 2020, making him only 14 when he debuted
P1Harmony’s Jongseob
Instagram: P1Harmony Instagram
Born on 5 April 2004, he is the rapper and visual of TREASURE. Haruto was the youngest to have an ID registered under his name on KOMCA at the time of receiving it
TREASURE’S Haruto
Image: TREASURE's Instagram
Born on February 9 2004, Jungwon started his trainee life in January 2017, when he was only 14. He debuted as a member of ENHYPEN on November 30 2020, at the age of 16
ENHYPEN’s Jungwon
Image: ENHYPEN Instagram