Pujya Doss

January 1, 2024

Entertainment

Your K-drama soulmate based on Zodiac

Park Hyung Sik's fiery energy matches yours. You two push each other to achieve dreams and celebrate with spicy ramen kisses

Image: DIsney+

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Jung Hae In keeps things steady for your impulsive side. Enjoy simple pleasures like picnics and slow dances in the rain

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Image: JTBC

Lee Jong Suk is your playful partner. Your banter is like fireflies, keeping things fresh. Late-night talks under fairy lights, sharing secrets and laughter

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

Image: SBS

Seo Kang Jun is your protective comfort. He whispers reassurances like ocean waves. Imagine cozy movie nights, soft cuddles, and a love that feels like home

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Image: JTBC

Park Bo Gum cheers you on like your biggest fan. Imagine spotlight-stealing duets, stolen kisses backstage, and a love that's the ultimate power couple anthem

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Image: tvN

Yoo Yeon Seok organizes your chaos. Picture picnics planned with spreadsheets, whispered jokes in libraries, and a love that builds like a perfectly crafted soufflé

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Image: tvN

Ji Chang Wook balances your indecisiveness. Think art gallery dates, candlelit dinners, and a love that's a masterpiece of compromise

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Image: SBS

Kim Soo Hyun dives into your depths. Imagine midnight confessions under starry skies, passionate embraces, and a love that's an intoxicating whirlpool

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Image: tvN

Lee Min Ho whisks you on spontaneous escapades. Picture backpack trips through hidden temples, stolen kisses on mountaintops, and a love that's an exhilarating freefall

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Image: SBS

Song Joong Ki fuels your drive. Picture power suits, late-night strategy sessions fueled by coffee, and a love that conquers the world, together

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Image: tvN

Choi Woo-shik embraces your eccentricity. Imagine board game nights in mismatched pajamas, whispered secrets in alien languages, and a love that's a technicolor explosion of weirdness

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Image: SBS

Nam Joo-hyuk paints your world with fantastical colors. Picture stargazing marathons, picnics by hidden waterfalls, and a love that's a whispered fairytale come true

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Image: tvN

