Your K-drama soulmate based on Zodiac
Park Hyung Sik's fiery energy matches yours. You two push each other to achieve dreams and celebrate with spicy ramen kisses
Image: DIsney+
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Jung Hae In keeps things steady for your impulsive side. Enjoy simple pleasures like picnics and slow dances in the rain
Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)
Image: JTBC
Lee Jong Suk is your playful partner. Your banter is like fireflies, keeping things fresh. Late-night talks under fairy lights, sharing secrets and laughter
Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)
Image: SBS
Seo Kang Jun is your protective comfort. He whispers reassurances like ocean waves. Imagine cozy movie nights, soft cuddles, and a love that feels like home
Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)
Image: JTBC
Park Bo Gum cheers you on like your biggest fan. Imagine spotlight-stealing duets, stolen kisses backstage, and a love that's the ultimate power couple anthem
Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)
Image: tvN
Yoo Yeon Seok organizes your chaos. Picture picnics planned with spreadsheets, whispered jokes in libraries, and a love that builds like a perfectly crafted soufflé
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)
Image: tvN
Ji Chang Wook balances your indecisiveness. Think art gallery dates, candlelit dinners, and a love that's a masterpiece of compromise
Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)
Image: SBS
Kim Soo Hyun dives into your depths. Imagine midnight confessions under starry skies, passionate embraces, and a love that's an intoxicating whirlpool
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Image: tvN
Lee Min Ho whisks you on spontaneous escapades. Picture backpack trips through hidden temples, stolen kisses on mountaintops, and a love that's an exhilarating freefall
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Image: SBS
Song Joong Ki fuels your drive. Picture power suits, late-night strategy sessions fueled by coffee, and a love that conquers the world, together
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Image: tvN
Choi Woo-shik embraces your eccentricity. Imagine board game nights in mismatched pajamas, whispered secrets in alien languages, and a love that's a technicolor explosion of weirdness
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Image: SBS
Nam Joo-hyuk paints your world with fantastical colors. Picture stargazing marathons, picnics by hidden waterfalls, and a love that's a whispered fairytale come true
Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)
Image: tvN