Your K-drama soulmate based on Zodiac (Female)
Passionate and determined, Park Shin-Hye captivates with her versatile acting, bringing fiery energy to every role she embodies
Aries (March 21 - April 19): Park Shin-Hye
Image: tvN
Elegant and grounded, Jun Ji-Hyun's magnetic performances and timeless beauty create a mesmerizing on-screen presence
Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Jun Ji-hyun
Image: SBS
Charming and versatile, Suzy Bae's dual talents in acting and singing mirror the Gemini spirit, captivating audiences effortlessly
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Suzy Bae
Image: tvN
Emotionally resonant and nurturing, Song Hye-Kyo's tender portrayals and grace evoke the deep sensitivity characteristic of Cancer
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Song Hye-Kyo
Image: SBS
Leo (July 23 - August 22): Park Min-young
Image: tvN
Radiant and confident, Park Min-young commands attention with her charismatic performances, embodying the bold spirit of Leo effortlessly
Precise and endearing, Kim So-Hyun's meticulous acting and lovable charm align seamlessly with the Virgo's penchant for perfection
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Kim So-Hyun
Image: Netflix
Graceful and harmonious, Han Ji-min's enchanting portrayals and elegant presence embody the balanced and fair-minded nature of Libra
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Han Ji-min
Image: SBS
Intense and transformative, Kim Go-Eun's depth and emotional range align perfectly with the passionate and enigmatic Scorpio energy
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Kim Go-eun
Image: tvN
Adventurous and free-spirited, Shin Min-a's dynamic performances and infectious energy capture the essence of Sagittarius's love for exploration
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Shin Min-a
Image: tvN
Innovative and unique, IU's artistic versatility and unconventional approach to roles resonate with the visionary spirit of Aquarius
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): IU (Lee Ji-Eun)
Image: tvN
Dreamy and empathetic, Kim Ji-won's emotive performances and gentle demeanor capture the essence of the compassionate Pisces soul
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Kim Ji-won
Image: tvN
Click Here
Disciplined and talented, Park Bo-young's consistent excellence in acting reflects the strong work ethic characteristic of Capricorns
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Park Bo-young
Image: tvN