Your K-drama soulmate based on Zodiac (Female)

Passionate and determined, Park Shin-Hye captivates with her versatile acting, bringing fiery energy to every role she embodies

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Park Shin-Hye

Image: tvN

Elegant and grounded, Jun Ji-Hyun's magnetic performances and timeless beauty create a mesmerizing on-screen presence

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Jun Ji-hyun

Image: SBS

Charming and versatile, Suzy Bae's dual talents in acting and singing mirror the Gemini spirit, captivating audiences effortlessly

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Suzy Bae

Image: tvN

Emotionally resonant and nurturing, Song Hye-Kyo's tender portrayals and grace evoke the deep sensitivity characteristic of Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Song Hye-Kyo

Image: SBS

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Park Min-young

Image:  tvN

Radiant and confident, Park Min-young commands attention with her charismatic performances, embodying the bold spirit of Leo effortlessly

Precise and endearing, Kim So-Hyun's meticulous acting and lovable charm align seamlessly with the Virgo's penchant for perfection

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Kim So-Hyun

Image: Netflix

Graceful and harmonious, Han Ji-min's enchanting portrayals and elegant presence embody the balanced and fair-minded nature of Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Han Ji-min

Image: SBS

Intense and transformative, Kim Go-Eun's depth and emotional range align perfectly with the passionate and enigmatic Scorpio energy

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Kim Go-eun

Image: tvN

Adventurous and free-spirited, Shin Min-a's dynamic performances and infectious energy capture the essence of Sagittarius's love for exploration

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Shin Min-a

Image: tvN

Innovative and unique, IU's artistic versatility and unconventional approach to roles resonate with the visionary spirit of Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): IU (Lee Ji-Eun)

Image: tvN

Dreamy and empathetic, Kim Ji-won's emotive performances and gentle demeanor capture the essence of the compassionate Pisces soul

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Kim Ji-won

Image: tvN

Disciplined and talented, Park Bo-young's consistent excellence in acting reflects the strong work ethic characteristic of Capricorns

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Park Bo-young

Image: tvN

