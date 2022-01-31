Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 31, 2022
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel's relationship
Heading 3
First met
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech first met at a friend's birthday party in 2011, but they didn't start dating until years later
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Later, Yuvraj approached Hazel for coffee, but she ignored him while he again attempted to approach her, and he eventually assumed she was a weird girl
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Initial impression
Following this, Yuvraj randomly sent her a friend request on Facebook and luckily Hazel accepted
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Facebook friends
He texted her a folded hands emoticon for accepting his friend request after more than three years and then finally she agreed to meet him
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
First conversation
The couple began dating soon after meeting and finally decided to tie the knot
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Dating phase
On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Sikh wedding
Later, the couple exchanged their wedding vows according to Hindu customs on December 2, 2016, in Goa
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Hindu rituals
On January 25, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy and announced the news on social media
Image: Hazel Keech Instagram
Blessed with a child
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shirtless clicks of Siddhant Chaturvedi