Jan 31, 2022

Yuvraj Singh & Hazel's relationship

First met

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech first met at a friend's birthday party in 2011, but they didn't start dating until years later

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Later, Yuvraj approached Hazel for coffee, but she ignored him while he again attempted to approach her, and he eventually assumed she was a weird girl

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Initial impression

Following this, Yuvraj randomly sent her a friend request on Facebook and luckily Hazel accepted

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Facebook friends

He texted her a folded hands emoticon for accepting his friend request after more than three years and then finally she agreed to meet him

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

First conversation

The couple began dating soon after meeting and finally decided to tie the knot

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Dating phase

On November 30, 2016, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Sikh wedding

Later, the couple exchanged their wedding vows according to Hindu customs on December 2, 2016, in Goa

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Hindu rituals

On January 25, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy and announced the news on social media

Image: Hazel Keech Instagram

Blessed with a child

