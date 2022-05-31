Heading 3
Zendaya’s best roles
Itisha Arya
MAY 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The movie starred John David Washington as Malcolm, a filmmaker who is waiting to hear the audience response to his latest movie, and Zendaya as Marie, his girlfriend
Malcolm & Marie
Image: Getty Images
Before Zendaya became an actress, she was a singer, reaching success as a teenager. It was no surprise when she signed on early in her career to take part in this musical
The Greatest Showman
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya's most popular voice role came in the 2018 Warner Bros. animated movie, Smallfoot. Zendaya voiced Meechee, a young female Yeti and Migo's eventual love interest
Smallfoot
Image: Getty Images
This was a sequel to the original Space Jam, with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan in the lead role. Zendaya voiced Lola Bunny
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya had a small, but important role in Dune in 2021. However, Chani will play a huge role in future movies in the Dune series after getting very little screen time in the first one
Dune
Image: Getty Images
While most fans were falling in love with Zendaya thanks to her role in the MCU Spider-Man movies, she proved she was more than that with her HBO television series, Euphoria
Euphoria
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya will always be best known for her role as MJ in the Spider-Man movies for the MCU
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya appeared in season 2 of black-ish in a guest-starring role as a close friend of Zoey, and this causes problems when Dre asks her to be the face of his Daddy's Day campaign
Black-Ish
Image: Getty Images
Peter had a different love interest in the movie and while Zendaya didn't get much to do, she did enough to become a fan favorite
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Image: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown is the best photobomber and we love how goofily she sneaked into this sweet photo of director Shawn Levy and her co-star Finn Wolfhard
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour snaps