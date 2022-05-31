Heading 3

Zendaya’s best roles

Image: Getty Images

The movie starred John David Washington as Malcolm, a filmmaker who is waiting to hear the audience response to his latest movie, and Zendaya as Marie, his girlfriend

Malcolm & Marie

Image: Getty Images

Before Zendaya became an actress, she was a singer, reaching success as a teenager. It was no surprise when she signed on early in her career to take part in this musical

The Greatest Showman

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya's most popular voice role came in the 2018 Warner Bros. animated movie, Smallfoot. Zendaya voiced Meechee, a young female Yeti and Migo's eventual love interest

Smallfoot

Image: Getty Images

This was a sequel to the original Space Jam, with LeBron James replacing Michael Jordan in the lead role. Zendaya voiced Lola Bunny

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya had a small, but important role in Dune in 2021. However, Chani will play a huge role in future movies in the Dune series after getting very little screen time in the first one

Dune

Image: Getty Images

While most fans were falling in love with Zendaya thanks to her role in the MCU Spider-Man movies, she proved she was more than that with her HBO television series, Euphoria

Euphoria

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya will always be best known for her role as MJ in the Spider-Man movies for the MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya appeared in season 2 of black-ish in a guest-starring role as a close friend of Zoey, and this causes problems when Dre asks her to be the face of his Daddy's Day campaign

Black-Ish

Image: Getty Images

Peter had a different love interest in the movie and while Zendaya didn't get much to do, she did enough to become a fan favorite

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Image: Getty Images

Spider-Man: No Way Home

