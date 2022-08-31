Heading 3

Zendaya-Tom Holland: Love quotes

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Zendaya opened up about the couple wanting to keep their relationship private and told GQ, "When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."

Love and Care

Zendaya spoke to InStyle about Tom's best qualities and said that she loves to "see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."

Perfectionist

Tom gushed about Zendaya and said, "You can't really find anything against Zendaya, she's kind of like the perfect person. It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner."

Role Model

Tom Holland also praised his girlfriend and spoke about feeling proud of her work saying, " I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie."

Feeling Proud

While speaking to GQ, Holland opened up about keeping his relationship private and said he didn't want to make it public because he "[respects] her too much."

Respect

In a birthday tribute Tom shared for Zendaya last year, he sweetly wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up"

My MJ

Zendaya once described Tom Holland as, "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”

Charismatic

At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, Tom spoke about Zendaya saying, “She’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met and I love her to bits."

Incredible Person

Zendaya spoke about being there for a "nervous" Tom during the Spider-Man shoot with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and said she was there for "emotional support."

Being Supportive

Tom Holland at a premiere event spoke about Zendaya being a shoulder to cry on for him and added, "The biggest way is just companionship. You know like two friends coming together"

Companionship

