Zendaya-Tom Holland: Love quotes
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya opened up about the couple wanting to keep their relationship private and told GQ, "When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own."
Love and Care
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya spoke to InStyle about Tom's best qualities and said that she loves to "see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."
Perfectionist
Image: Getty Images
Tom gushed about Zendaya and said, "You can't really find anything against Zendaya, she's kind of like the perfect person. It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner."
Role Model
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland also praised his girlfriend and spoke about feeling proud of her work saying, " I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie."
Feeling Proud
Image: Getty Images
While speaking to GQ, Holland opened up about keeping his relationship private and said he didn't want to make it public because he "[respects] her too much."
Respect
Image: Tom Holland Instagram
In a birthday tribute Tom shared for Zendaya last year, he sweetly wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up"
My MJ
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya once described Tom Holland as, "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”
Charismatic
Image: Getty Images
At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, Tom spoke about Zendaya saying, “She’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met and I love her to bits."
Incredible Person
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya spoke about being there for a "nervous" Tom during the Spider-Man shoot with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and said she was there for "emotional support."
Being Supportive
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland at a premiere event spoke about Zendaya being a shoulder to cry on for him and added, "The biggest way is just companionship. You know like two friends coming together"
Companionship
