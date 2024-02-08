Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

Zodiac Love: Taylor Swift Lyrics

'Cause all the boys and their expensive cars with their Range Rovers and their Jaguars never took me quite where you do

Taurus

Please don't be in love with someone else. Please don't have somebody waiting on you

Gemini

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you, been here all along. So, why can't you see? You belong with me

Cancer

I'm so in love that I might stop breathing. Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling

Leo

They said the end is coming, everyone's up to something. I find myself running home to your sweet nothings

Virgo

You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes”

Libra

I can hear it in the silence, I can feel it on the way home, I can see it with the lights out. I am in love. True love

Scorpio

Sagittarius

All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life. Got a feelin' your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life

I'm not much for dancing but for you I did

Aquarius

Pisces

Wherever you stray, I follow I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man

