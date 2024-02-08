Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
February 08, 2024
Zodiac Love: Taylor Swift Lyrics
'Cause all the boys and their expensive cars with their Range Rovers and their Jaguars never took me quite where you do
Taurus
Image: Getty
Please don't be in love with someone else. Please don't have somebody waiting on you
Image: Getty
Gemini
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you, been here all along. So, why can't you see? You belong with me
Image: Getty
Cancer
I'm so in love that I might stop breathing. Drew a map on your bedroom ceiling
Leo
Image: Getty
They said the end is coming, everyone's up to something. I find myself running home to your sweet nothings
Virgo
Image: Getty
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess. It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes”
Libra
Image: Getty
I can hear it in the silence, I can feel it on the way home, I can see it with the lights out. I am in love. True love
Scorpio
Image: Getty
Sagittarius
Image: Getty
All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life. Got a feelin' your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life
I'm not much for dancing but for you I did
Aquarius
Image: Getty
Pisces
Image: Getty
Wherever you stray, I follow I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.