November 23, 2023

K drama Oppas to date

The charismatic Lee Min Ho embodies the Aries spirit with his bold confidence and adventurous roles. He'll sweep you off your feet, just like his iconic characters

Image: Lee Min Ho‘s Official Instagram

Aries (March 21  April 19): Lee Min Ho

Indulge your senses with Taurus-compatible Park Seo Joon. His grounded charm and dedication in roles mirror the Taurus reliability, making him the perfect steadfast companion

Image: Park Seo Joon‘s Official Instagram

Taurus (April 20  May 20):
Park Seo Joon

Gemini's twin personality finds its match in Ji Chang Wook's versatile roles. His ability to seamlessly switch between characters ensures a dynamic and never dull relationship

Image: Ji Chang wook‘s Official Instagram

Gemini (May 21  June 20):
Ji Chang wook

Soothing as a moonlit night, Kim Soo Hyun, with his emotional depth in characters, provides the comfort and understanding Cancer craves, creating a connection that feels like home

Image: Kim Soo hyun‘s Official Instagram

Cancer (June 21  July 22):
Kim Soo hyun

Leos, bask in the glow of Hyun Bin's magnetic charisma. His regal presence and strong, confident portrayals will make you feel like the leading lady in your own drama

Image: VAST Entertainment’s official Instagram

Leo (July 23  August 22): Hyun Bin

For meticulous Virgos, Park Bo Gum's attention to detail in his roles is a perfect match. His wholesome and gentle demeanor will create a stable and harmonious relationship

Image: Park Bo Gum‘s Official Instagram

Virgo (August 23  September 22):
Park Bo Gum

Balance-seeking Libras will appreciate Song Joong Ki's suave elegance and his ability to navigate complex relationships in his roles, adding a touch of romance to your love story

Image: Song Joong ki‘s Official Instagram

Libra (September 23  October 22): Song Joong ki

Embrace the intensity of Scorpio with Lee Jong Suk's enigmatic and intense performances. His mysterious aura and depth will captivate your heart in an irresistible manner

Image: Lee Jong Suk‘s Official Instagram

Scorpio (October 23  November 21): Lee Jong Suk

Adventure-loving Sagittarians, meet Nam Joo Hyuk. His youthful energy and diverse roles promise an exciting journey, satisfying your need for spontaneity and exploration

Image: Nam Joo hyuk‘s Official Instagram

Sagittarius (November 22  December 21): Nam Joo hyuk

Capricorns, find your match in Kim Woo Bin's ambitious and determined portrayals. His on-screen charisma and ambition mirror your drive, creating a powerful and supportive partnership

Image: Kim Woo Bin‘s Official Instagram

Capricorn (December 22  January 19): Kim Woo Bin

For the free-spirited Aquarius, Yoo Ah In's unconventional roles and offbeat charm will resonate. Expect a relationship filled with intellectual conversations and a shared sense of uniqueness

Image: Yoo Ah In‘s Official Instagram

Aquarius (January 20  February 18): Yoo Ah In

Escape into a dreamy romance with Pisces-friendly Park Hyung Sik. His sweet and romantic roles perfectly align with the Pisces idealism, creating a fairy tale love story

Image: Park Hyung Sik‘s Official Instagram

Pisces (February 19  March 20):
Park Hyung Sik

