Zodiac Matched
K drama Oppas to date
The charismatic Lee Min Ho embodies the Aries spirit with his bold confidence and adventurous roles. He'll sweep you off your feet, just like his iconic characters
Image: Lee Min Ho‘s Official Instagram
Aries (March 21 April 19): Lee Min Ho
Indulge your senses with Taurus-compatible Park Seo Joon. His grounded charm and dedication in roles mirror the Taurus reliability, making him the perfect steadfast companion
Image: Park Seo Joon‘s Official Instagram
Taurus (April 20 May 20):
Park Seo Joon
Gemini's twin personality finds its match in Ji Chang Wook's versatile roles. His ability to seamlessly switch between characters ensures a dynamic and never dull relationship
Image: Ji Chang wook‘s Official Instagram
Gemini (May 21 June 20):
Ji Chang wook
Soothing as a moonlit night, Kim Soo Hyun, with his emotional depth in characters, provides the comfort and understanding Cancer craves, creating a connection that feels like home
Image: Kim Soo hyun‘s Official Instagram
Cancer (June 21 July 22):
Kim Soo hyun
Leos, bask in the glow of Hyun Bin's magnetic charisma. His regal presence and strong, confident portrayals will make you feel like the leading lady in your own drama
Image: VAST Entertainment’s official Instagram
Leo (July 23 August 22): Hyun Bin
For meticulous Virgos, Park Bo Gum's attention to detail in his roles is a perfect match. His wholesome and gentle demeanor will create a stable and harmonious relationship
Image: Park Bo Gum‘s Official Instagram
Virgo (August 23 September 22):
Park Bo Gum
Balance-seeking Libras will appreciate Song Joong Ki's suave elegance and his ability to navigate complex relationships in his roles, adding a touch of romance to your love story
Image: Song Joong ki‘s Official Instagram
Libra (September 23 October 22): Song Joong ki
Embrace the intensity of Scorpio with Lee Jong Suk's enigmatic and intense performances. His mysterious aura and depth will captivate your heart in an irresistible manner
Image: Lee Jong Suk‘s Official Instagram
Scorpio (October 23 November 21): Lee Jong Suk
Adventure-loving Sagittarians, meet Nam Joo Hyuk. His youthful energy and diverse roles promise an exciting journey, satisfying your need for spontaneity and exploration
Image: Nam Joo hyuk‘s Official Instagram
Sagittarius (November 22 December 21): Nam Joo hyuk
Capricorns, find your match in Kim Woo Bin's ambitious and determined portrayals. His on-screen charisma and ambition mirror your drive, creating a powerful and supportive partnership
Image: Kim Woo Bin‘s Official Instagram
Capricorn (December 22 January 19): Kim Woo Bin
For the free-spirited Aquarius, Yoo Ah In's unconventional roles and offbeat charm will resonate. Expect a relationship filled with intellectual conversations and a shared sense of uniqueness
Image: Yoo Ah In‘s Official Instagram
Aquarius (January 20 February 18): Yoo Ah In
Escape into a dreamy romance with Pisces-friendly Park Hyung Sik. His sweet and romantic roles perfectly align with the Pisces idealism, creating a fairy tale love story
Image: Park Hyung Sik‘s Official Instagram
Pisces (February 19 March 20):
Park Hyung Sik