The energetic electro-pop song combines intense trap beats, captivating vocals, and empowering lyrics, igniting motivation is perfect for this fire sign
Aries: Fire
Known for seeking comfort and providing a sense of stability finds solace in the heartwarming and dedicated nature of BTS' track Home
Taurus: Home
Charming and magnetic Gemini would appreciate the smooth and groovy vibes of BTS's all-English track Butter
Gemini: Butter
Known for their emotional depth and nurturing nature, would be drawn to the comforting and introspective qualities of BTS' Magic Shop
Cancer: Magic Shop
Known for their confident and attention-seeking nature, resonate with the high-energy and bold attitude of BTS Idol
Leo: Idol
This earth sign loves with a genuine desire to improve and be there for others, just like BTS Make It Right
Virgo: Make It Right
As a creative and aesthetically-driven sign ruled by Venus, Libras can relate to the exploration of the art-artist relationship in BTS' Black Swan
Libra: Black Swan
Unafraid to explore dark themes, scorpios resonate with the emotional depth and optimism of BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears
Scorpio: Blood Sweat & Tears
Known to live an love life to its fullest Sagittarius tend to embrace the joyful and adventurous vibe of BTS’ track
Sagittarius: Permission To Dance
Hardworking Capricorns will resonate with the determined and humble message of ON
Capricorn: ON
Aquarius’s rebellious nature would connect with the powerful message of BTS' Dope that challenges societal standards and encourages staying true to oneself
Aquarius: Dope
Known for their sensitivity and romantic nature will be captivated by the dreamy production and heartfelt message of BTS My Universe
Pisces: My Universe
