Zodiac Signs And Favorite BTS Songs

The energetic electro-pop song combines intense trap beats, captivating vocals, and empowering lyrics, igniting motivation is perfect for this fire sign

Aries: Fire

Known for seeking comfort and providing a sense of stability finds solace in the heartwarming and dedicated nature of BTS' track Home

Taurus: Home

Charming and magnetic Gemini would appreciate the smooth and groovy vibes of BTS's all-English track Butter

Gemini: Butter

Known for their emotional depth and nurturing nature, would be drawn to the comforting and introspective qualities of BTS' Magic Shop

Cancer: Magic Shop

Known for their confident and attention-seeking nature, resonate with the high-energy and bold attitude of BTS Idol

Leo: Idol

This earth sign loves with a genuine desire to improve and be there for others, just like BTS Make It Right

Virgo: Make It Right

As a creative and aesthetically-driven sign ruled by Venus, Libras can relate to the exploration of the art-artist relationship in BTS' Black Swan

Libra: Black Swan

Unafraid to explore dark themes, scorpios resonate with the emotional depth and optimism of BTS' Blood Sweat & Tears

Scorpio: Blood Sweat & Tears

Known to live an love life to its fullest Sagittarius tend to embrace the joyful and adventurous vibe of BTS’ track

Sagittarius: Permission To Dance

Hardworking Capricorns will resonate with the determined and humble message of ON

Capricorn: ON

Aquarius’s rebellious nature would connect with the powerful message of BTS' Dope that challenges societal standards and encourages staying true to oneself

Aquarius: Dope

Known for their sensitivity and romantic nature will be captivated by the dreamy production and heartfelt message of BTS My Universe

Pisces: My Universe

