Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

APRIL 05, 2023

Zodiac signs and their favorite flowers

Source: Pexels

Aries are go-getters and passionate human beings. Their Zodiac matches with the aromatic Honeysuckle flower

Aries

Lillies are a perfect match for a Taurus who gravitate around luxury and beauty

Taurus

Geminis are social butterflies and their favorite flower is Lavender

Gemini

Cancers fit perfectly with the White Rose which symbolize innocence, purity, and youthfulness

Cancer

Leo

Leos are courageous and bold personalities who love Sunflowers

Virgos are sophisticated and detail-oriented and love the resilient appeal of Chrysanthemums 

Virgo

Impartial and composed Libras love the romantic essence of a Rose

Libra

Sagittarius are happy, strong, and cheerful just like Carnation flower

Sagittarius

Orchids capture the true spirit of Aquarians with their graceful nature and beauty

Aquarius

Intuitive and delicate-natured Water Lilies represent this Zodiac’s true personality

Pisces

