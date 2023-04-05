APRIL 05, 2023
Zodiac signs and their favorite flowers
Aries are go-getters and passionate human beings. Their Zodiac matches with the aromatic Honeysuckle flower
Aries
Lillies are a perfect match for a Taurus who gravitate around luxury and beauty
Taurus
Geminis are social butterflies and their favorite flower is Lavender
Gemini
Cancers fit perfectly with the White Rose which symbolize innocence, purity, and youthfulness
Cancer
Leo
Leos are courageous and bold personalities who love Sunflowers
Virgos are sophisticated and detail-oriented and love the resilient appeal of Chrysanthemums
Virgo
Impartial and composed Libras love the romantic essence of a Rose
Libra
Sagittarius are happy, strong, and cheerful just like Carnation flower
Sagittarius
Orchids capture the true spirit of Aquarians with their graceful nature and beauty
Aquarius
Intuitive and delicate-natured Water Lilies represent this Zodiac’s true personality
Pisces
