Zodiac signs of LE SSERAFIM members
People under the Leo star sign are said to be compassionate, confident, and determined
Image credits : Source Music
Chaewon - Leo
They also have excellent leadership skills—no wonder Chaewon was assigned as LE SSERAFIM's leader
Sakura perfectly represents the Pisces sign. Pisceans are known to be gracious, people-smart, and emotionally aware
Sakura - Pisces
As the eldest member, she's very affectionate and caring to her members whom she treats like her younger sisters
Main slayer right here! Libra people are noted to be idealistic, fair, clever, and honest
Yunjin - Libra
Yunjin once said that she wanted to change the idol industry and guess what? She's doing exactly that! She already released two songs where she poured what's in her heart
Like Chaewon, LE SSERAFIM's resident ballerina is also a driven, courageous, and warm person
Kazuha - Leo
Kazuha literally took the extra mile to chase her dream: She previously lived in Amsterdam, Netherlands before moving to South Korea when she became a part of her group
Scorpios are passionate, loyal, and persistent. At such a young age, Eunchae is already making a name with her idol and hosting skills
Eunchae - Scorpio
Her confidence and natural cuteness easily captivate the hearts of fans! She's just so fun to watch
