Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

Zodiac signs of LE SSERAFIM members

People under the Leo star sign are said to be compassionate, confident, and determined

Image credits : Source Music

Chaewon - Leo

They also have excellent leadership skills—no wonder Chaewon was assigned as LE SSERAFIM's leader

Image credits : Source Music

Sakura perfectly represents the Pisces sign. Pisceans are known to be gracious, people-smart, and emotionally aware

Image credits : Source Music

Sakura - Pisces

As the eldest member, she's very affectionate and caring to her members whom she treats like her younger sisters

Image credits : Source Music

Main slayer right here! Libra people are noted to be idealistic, fair, clever, and honest

Image credits : Source Music

Yunjin - Libra

Yunjin once said that she wanted to change the idol industry and guess what? She's doing exactly that! She already released two songs where she poured what's in her heart

Image credits : Source Music

Like Chaewon, LE SSERAFIM's resident ballerina is also a driven, courageous, and warm person

Kazuha - Leo

Image credits : Source Music

Kazuha literally took the extra mile to chase her dream: She previously lived in Amsterdam, Netherlands before moving to South Korea when she became a part of her group

Image credits : Source Music

Scorpios are passionate, loyal, and persistent. At such a young age, Eunchae is already making a name with her idol and hosting skills

Eunchae - Scorpio 

Image credits : Source Music

Her confidence and natural cuteness easily captivate the hearts of fans! She's just so fun to watch

Image credits : Source Music

