Zodiac signs of NewJeans members
Minji perfectly represents Tauruses Those who are under this star sign are known to be reliable, down-to-earth, and loyal
Minji - Taurus
As the group's eldest member, Minji shows her affection towards the younger members through her love languages
NewJeans' only Vietnamese member is a Libra. Librans are noted to be clever, idealistic, friendly, and compassionate
Hanni - Libra
These traits can be observed in Hanni because she is someone who considers other factors first before making a decision
Aries people are known to be confident, passionate, and motivated. Just by looking at Danielle, you will already understand why she belongs to this sign
Danielle - Aries
Her vibrant energy never fails to set the mood right! It's a bonus that she has a beautiful smile that can light up the world. That's our Vitamin D-anielle!
Just like Minji, Haerin is also a hardworking, dedicated, and intelligent Taurean
Haerin - Taurus
Her beautiful eyes give off mysterious vibes and Haerin herself thinks that she's an unpredictable person
Here comes NewJeans' maknae and the group's third Taurus member! People under this star sign are also known to be kind and dependable
Hyein - Taurus
Even at her young age, 14-year-old Hyein shows how reliable she is to her members
