Pujya Doss

 October 15, 2023

Entertainment

Zodiac signs of NewJeans members

Minji perfectly represents Tauruses Those who are under this star sign are known to be reliable, down-to-earth, and loyal

Image:  ADOR

Minji - Taurus

As the group's eldest member, Minji shows her affection towards the younger members through her love languages

Image:  ADOR

NewJeans' only Vietnamese member is a Libra. Librans are noted to be clever, idealistic, friendly, and compassionate

Image:  ADOR

Hanni - Libra

These traits can be observed in Hanni because she is someone who considers other factors first before making a decision

Image:  ADOR

Aries people are known to be confident, passionate, and motivated. Just by looking at Danielle, you will already understand why she belongs to this sign

Image:  ADOR

Danielle - Aries

Her vibrant energy never fails to set the mood right! It's a bonus that she has a beautiful smile that can light up the world. That's our Vitamin D-anielle!

Image:  ADOR

Just like Minji, Haerin is also a hardworking, dedicated, and intelligent Taurean

Haerin - Taurus

Image:  ADOR

Her beautiful eyes give off mysterious vibes and Haerin herself thinks that she's an unpredictable person

Image:  ADOR

Here comes NewJeans' maknae and the group's third Taurus member! People under this star sign are also known to be kind and dependable

Hyein - Taurus

Image:  ADOR

Even at her young age, 14-year-old Hyein shows how reliable she is to her members

Image:  ADOR

