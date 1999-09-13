Zodiac signs of TXT
Whether you're a TXT rookie or the ultimate MOA in your circle, there's a special, intimate connection with this group
Exploring their astrology, TXT emerges as one of the most well-rounded K-pop acts, harmonizing beautifully with the zodiac
Life in a band isn't always a breeze, but Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu's sun signs resonate with the zodiac's elements
Their diverse astrological traits create a unique, irreplaceable energy within the group
Being born under the sign of Virgo makes Yeonjun the most helpful and analytical member of TXT. As the problem solver, he's also an excellent person to come to for advice
Yeonjun: Virgo (September 13, 1999)
As the optimistic and adventurous member of the group, Soobin is the life of the party in every scenario. Since he's the leader of TXT, his optimistic nature keeps his bandmates inspired and striving for greatness
Soobin: Sagittarius (December 5, 2000)
As the radiant, energetic sign of the zodiac, Huening Kai's warmth keeps each member inspired and enthused. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, Huening Kai is motivated by acknowledgment
Huening Kai: Leo (August 14, 2002)
Taehyun is the only air sign of the group, so his Aquarian energy really shines alongside his fire, earth, and water bandmates
Taehyun: Aquarius (February 5, 2002)
Beomgyu's watery, intuitive nature makes him a key component to the group, considering he's the only water sign
Beomgyu: Pisces (March 13, 2001)
