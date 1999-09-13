Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 13, 2023

Entertainment

Zodiac signs of TXT

Whether you're a TXT rookie or the ultimate MOA in your circle, there's a special, intimate connection with this group

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Exploring their astrology, TXT emerges as one of the most well-rounded K-pop acts, harmonizing beautifully with the zodiac

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Life in a band isn't always a breeze, but Yeonjun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Taehyun, and Beomgyu's sun signs resonate with the zodiac's elements

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Their diverse astrological traits create a unique, irreplaceable energy within the group

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Their diverse astrological traits create a unique, irreplaceable energy within the group

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Being born under the sign of Virgo makes Yeonjun the most helpful and analytical member of TXT. s the problem solver, he's also an excellent person to come to for advice

Yeonjun: Virgo (September 13, 1999)

Image: TXT’s official Instagram

As the optimistic and adventurous member of the group, Soobin is the life of the party in every scenario. Since he's the leader of TXT, his optimistic nature keeps his bandmates inspired and striving for greatness

Soobin: Sagittarius (December 5, 2000)

Image:  TXT’s official Instagram

As the radiant, energetic sign of the zodiac, Huening Kai's warmth keeps each member inspired and enthused. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, Huening Kai is motivated by acknowledgment

Huening Kai: Leo (August 14, 2002)

Image: TXT’s official Instagram

Taehyun is the only air sign of the group, so his Aquarian energy really shines alongside his fire, earth, and water bandmates

aehyun: Aquarius (February 5, 2002)

Image: TXT’s official Instagram

Beomgyu's watery, intuitive nature makes him a key component to the group, considering he's the only water sign

Beomgyu: Pisces (March 13, 2001)

Image: TXT’s official Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here