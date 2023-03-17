MAR 17, 2023
Zodiac Signs ranked by intelligence
Source: John Abraham Instagram
They are not considered conventionally intelligent but have the ability to be street-smart
Sagittarius
This earth sign is known for its practical nature and stability. They aren’t the most intelligent but aren’t the least intelligent too
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
They fall in the middle of the order and compensate for it with their high creative skills
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Leos Are Fearless And Courageous But Aren’t Considered The Smartest Of The Lot. However, This Does Not Stop Them From Achieving Their Goals
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
LEO
Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Libra
Libras are considered moderately smart and have the ability to be fair to everyone
They are very disciplined and practical and are known to have a logical approach towards things
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Capricorn
Geminis have a quick wit and are very smart which is because of their adaptive and versatile nature
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Gemini
They are the second-most intelligent sign. They have an analytical nature and achieve everything they aim for
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Virgo
Aquarius are the most intelligent sign out there. They are unique and have a learning attitude towards life
Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
