MAR 17, 2023

Zodiac Signs ranked by intelligence

Source: John Abraham Instagram

They are not considered conventionally intelligent but have the ability to be street-smart

Sagittarius

This earth sign is known for its practical nature and stability. They aren’t the most intelligent but aren’t the least intelligent too

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus

They fall in the middle of the order and compensate for it with their high creative skills

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces

Leos Are Fearless And Courageous But Aren’t Considered The Smartest Of The Lot. However, This Does Not Stop Them From Achieving Their Goals

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

LEO

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Libra

Libras are considered moderately smart and have the ability to be fair to everyone 

They are very disciplined and practical and are known to have a logical approach towards things

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Capricorn

Geminis have a quick wit and are very smart which is because of their adaptive and versatile nature

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Gemini

They are the second-most intelligent sign. They have an analytical nature and achieve everything they aim for

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Virgo

Aquarius are the most intelligent sign out there. They are unique and have a learning attitude towards life

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

