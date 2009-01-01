Heading 3

MAY 28, 2025

Zoe Saldaña’s Top 10 Box Office Hits

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

James Cameron's sci-fi epic broke box office records to become the biggest film of all time. Saldaña is a standout as Neytiri. 
Watch on: Disney+ 

Avatar (2009) – USD 2.92B

Gamora makes a triumphant return in the MCU's biggest crossover, assisting Endgame to become Marvel's highest-grossing film.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – USD 2.80B

The long-awaited sequel added to Zoe's box office momentum with stunning visuals and emotional resonance.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – USD 2.32B

Zoe Saldaña's Gamora becomes the focus of Thanos's journey in this worldwide blockbuster.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – USD 2.05B

A poignant end to the Guardians series, with Zoe's acting called one of her best.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – USD 845M

The Guardians’ family dynamics grow deeper, with Gamora's plotline becoming more emotionally charged.
Watch on: Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – USD 869M

This breakout MCU hit launched Zoe as the tough, multifaceted Gamora.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – USD 773M

One of her first starring roles in a blockbuster classic with Johnny Depp's iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.
Watch on: Disney+ 

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – USD 654M

Saldaña returns to reprise Uhura in this sequel to the 2009 reboot.
Watch on: Paramount+

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) – USD 467M

Zoe reboots Uhura in this clean, hit franchise remake.
Watch on: Paramount+ 

Star Trek (2009) – USD 386M

