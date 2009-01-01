Zoe Saldaña’s Top 10 Box Office Hits
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
James Cameron's sci-fi epic broke box office records to become the biggest film of all time. Saldaña is a standout as Neytiri.
Watch on: Disney+
Avatar (2009) – USD 2.92B
Image Credit: IMDb
Gamora makes a triumphant return in the MCU's biggest crossover, assisting Endgame to become Marvel's highest-grossing film.
Watch on: Disney+
Avengers: Endgame (2019) – USD 2.80B
Image Credit: IMDb
The long-awaited sequel added to Zoe's box office momentum with stunning visuals and emotional resonance.
Watch on: Disney+
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – USD 2.32B
Image Credit: IMDb
Zoe Saldaña's Gamora becomes the focus of Thanos's journey in this worldwide blockbuster.
Watch on: Disney+
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – USD 2.05B
Image Credit: IMDb
A poignant end to the Guardians series, with Zoe's acting called one of her best.
Watch on: Disney+
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – USD 845M
Image Credit: IMDb
The Guardians’ family dynamics grow deeper, with Gamora's plotline becoming more emotionally charged.
Watch on: Disney+
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – USD 869M
Image Credit: IMDb
This breakout MCU hit launched Zoe as the tough, multifaceted Gamora.
Watch on: Disney+
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – USD 773M
Image Credit: IMDb
One of her first starring roles in a blockbuster classic with Johnny Depp's iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.
Watch on: Disney+
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – USD 654M
Image Credit: IMDb
Saldaña returns to reprise Uhura in this sequel to the 2009 reboot.
Watch on: Paramount+
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) – USD 467M
Image Credit: IMDb
Zoe reboots Uhura in this clean, hit franchise remake.
Watch on: Paramount+
Star Trek (2009) – USD 386M
Image Credit: IMDb