10 July 18, 2021
Actress in
sorbet
pastel pink
tones
1. Katrina Kaif looked like an angel in disguise in a cape-sleeved pastel pink dress. She completed the look with delicate silver hoops
2. Alia Bhatt gave her traditional look a meaningful update. A custom-made blush pink lehenga set was made entirely from waste fabric
3. Kiara Advani brought in the tie-dye trend into her festive looks. The actress picked out a pastel pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree for a roka ceremony
4. The bubbly Shraddha Kapoor looked radiant in a pastel pink anarkali set with subtle floral prints and a sheer dupatta
5. Nora Fatehi looked right out of a fairytale in this alluring pastel pink embellished saree
6. Sara Ali Khan looked exactly like the princess she is in a pastel pink net gown featuring a thigh-high slit
7. Deepika Padukone took up the romantic dressing style in a gown with a black off-shoulder bodice along with layers and layers of marshmallow pink tulle
8. Tara Sutaria looked magical in this pastel pink lehenga set. The outfit made for a perfect amalgamation between contemporary and traditional
9. Ananya Panday’s pastel pink lehenga was decked in metallic tones, setting the outfit apart. The bralette-style lace blouse added a modish look to the outfit
10. Kriti Sanon pulled off the ethnic look with charm and comeliness in this pastel pink salwar suit. Decked with an exquisite floral design, this salwar suit looked extremely rich and classy
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla