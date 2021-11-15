Nov 15, 2021
Celeb Style
Fashion
10 Actresses in Arpita Mehta's desi wear
Author: Rishika Shah
Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara co-ord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants(Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan
Pooja Hegde’s ruffle Arpita Mehta saree teamed with a spaghetti blouse is the perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional
Pooja Hegde (Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)
Khushi Kapoor donned the Sand Butti print skirt set by Arpita Mehta, paired with a statement jacket
Khushi Kapoor(Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya’s orange Arpita Mehta lehenga teamed with a spaghetti blouse is perfect for those who want to opt for an urbane yet traditional look(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)
For their bestie's wedding festivities, Alia decked up in the designer's fuschia pink and rose gold hand embroidered tiered ruffle saree set while Akansha adorned the designer's teal printed sharara with an embroidered gold blouse
Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan(Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Disha also wore the same Arpita Mehta printed georgette tiered sharara with a gold embroidered blouse and a slim dupatta like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Disha Patani (Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor filled our hearts with sunshine as she wore a yellow printed twig classic saree by the designer with a self linear embroidered blouse
Shraddha Kapoor(Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Posing in a lightweight, teal polka print lehenga by Arpita Mehta, paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, Janhvi added the perfect touch of modish to a traditional look
Janhvi Kapoor (Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Kiara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a cherry red raw silk hand-embroidered gharara by Arpita Mehta
Kiara Advani (Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Ananya looked pretty as ever in this pineapple yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta featuring a strappy blouse and a voluminous skirt
Ananya Panday(Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Hina Khan’sglamorous eye makeup looks