Nov 15, 2021

10 Actresses in Arpita Mehta's desi wear

Author: Rishika Shah 

Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara co-ord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Sara Ali Khan 

Pooja Hegde’s ruffle Arpita Mehta saree teamed with a spaghetti blouse is the perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional

Pooja Hegde 

(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor donned the Sand Butti print skirt set by Arpita Mehta, paired with a statement jacket

Khushi Kapoor

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya’s orange Arpita Mehta lehenga teamed with a spaghetti blouse is perfect for those who want to opt for an urbane yet traditional look

(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)

For their bestie's wedding festivities, Alia decked up in the designer's fuschia pink and rose gold hand embroidered tiered ruffle saree set while Akansha adorned the designer's teal printed sharara with an embroidered gold blouse

Alia Bhatt & Akansha Ranjan

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Disha also wore the same Arpita Mehta printed georgette tiered sharara with a gold embroidered blouse and a slim dupatta like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Disha Patani 

(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor filled our hearts with sunshine as she wore a yellow printed twig classic saree by the designer with a self linear embroidered blouse

Shraddha Kapoor

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Posing in a lightweight, teal polka print lehenga by Arpita Mehta, paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, Janhvi added the perfect touch of modish to a traditional look

Janhvi Kapoor 

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Kiara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a cherry red raw silk hand-embroidered gharara by Arpita Mehta

Kiara Advani 

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

Ananya looked pretty as ever in this pineapple yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta featuring a strappy blouse and a voluminous skirt

Ananya Panday

(Image:  Arpita Mehta Instagram) 

