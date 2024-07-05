Heading 3
july 05, 2024
10 aesthetic colors to level up your outfit game
Image: Freepik
Calm and refreshing. Perfect for a serene look. Pairs well with white or grey
Cerulean Blue
Image: Freepik
Soft and feminine. Perfect for a romantic touch. Combine with grey or white
Pastel Pink
Image: Freepik
Sleek and modern. Suitable for both casual and formal. Pairs wonderfully with white or gold
Navy Blue
Image: Pexels
Soft and earthy. Great for a natural, calming look. Pairs well with neutrals or white
Sage Green
Image: Pexels
Elegant and luxurious.Great for a sophisticated look.Mix with gold or ivory
Champagne
Image: Freepik
Mauve
Soft and elegant. Perfect for a vintage touch. Combine with black or beige
Image: pexels
Lavender
Soft and soothing. Great for a subtle yet stylish touch. Mix with white or silver
Image: Freepik
Soft and serene. Perfect for a calm, fresh look. Pairs well with white or pastel pink
Baby Blue
Image: Freepik
Vibrant and lively. Perfect for a bold, fun look. Pairs well with turquoise or white
Coral
Image: Freepik
Bright and energetic. Great for a tropical vibe. Combine with coral or white
Turquoise
