 Sanjukta Choudhury

july 05, 2024

10 aesthetic colors to level up your outfit game

Image: Freepik

Calm and refreshing. Perfect for a serene look. Pairs well with white or grey

Cerulean Blue

Image: Freepik

Soft and feminine. Perfect for a romantic touch. Combine with grey or white

Pastel Pink

Image: Freepik

Sleek and modern. Suitable for both casual and formal. Pairs wonderfully with white or gold

 Navy Blue

Image: Pexels

Soft and earthy. Great for a natural, calming look. Pairs well with neutrals or white

Sage Green

Image: Pexels

Elegant and luxurious.Great for a sophisticated look.Mix with gold or ivory

Champagne

Image: Freepik

 Mauve

Soft and elegant. Perfect for a vintage touch. Combine with black or beige

Image: pexels

 Lavender

Soft and soothing. Great for a subtle yet stylish touch. Mix with white or silver

Image: Freepik

Soft and serene. Perfect for a calm, fresh look. Pairs well with white or pastel pink 

 Baby Blue

Image: Freepik

Vibrant and lively. Perfect for a bold, fun look. Pairs well with turquoise or white

Coral

Image: Freepik

Bright and energetic. Great for a tropical vibe. Combine with coral or white

Turquoise

