MARCH 29, 2024
10 Alia Bhatt’s Black Outfit Looks
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in classy black velvet saree with golden embroidery with sleeveless and plunging neckline blouse
Elegant Black Velvet Saree Look
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks smokey hot in black-colored one-piece that perfectly complements her skin tone
Smokey Hot Black One-Piece
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt stunned her fans wearing a black corset with pants under a statement skirt with set of statement earrings and heels
Statement Black Corset
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks sizzling hot in mini black dress with circular cutouts all over making fans go gaga over her look
Sizzling Mini Black Dress
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt perfect flaunts her toned body in mini black dress with smoky eyes and nude lips
Toned Body Glam in Mini Black Dress
image source-aliaabhatt
Chic One-Shoulder Formal look
Alia Bhatt dons a one-shoulder formal look topped with ponytail and high black heels, winning fans heart
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks cool in black leather top paired with sequin pants topped with ponytail
Cool Black Leather Top with Sequin Pants
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks sparkling hot in see-through black gown paired with a classy bun, making fans go crazy over her look
Sparkling See-Through Black Gown
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks sexy in stunning black dress with deep neckline paired with half-tied hair and high heels
Sexy Deep Neckline Black Dress
image source-aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt wears an embroidered lehenga and silver threads dupatta making her look absolutely beautiful
Beautiful Embroidered Lehenga Look
