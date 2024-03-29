Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 29, 2024

10 Alia Bhatt’s Black Outfit Looks

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in classy black velvet saree with golden embroidery with sleeveless and plunging neckline blouse

Elegant Black Velvet Saree Look

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks smokey hot in black-colored one-piece that perfectly complements her skin tone

Smokey Hot Black One-Piece

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned her fans wearing a black corset with pants under a statement skirt with set of statement earrings and heels

Statement Black Corset 

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks sizzling hot in mini black dress with circular cutouts all over making fans go gaga over her look 

Sizzling Mini Black Dress

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt perfect flaunts her toned body in mini black dress with smoky eyes and nude lips

Toned Body Glam in Mini Black Dress

image source-aliaabhatt

Chic One-Shoulder Formal look

Alia Bhatt dons a one-shoulder formal look topped with ponytail and high black heels, winning fans heart

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks cool in black leather top paired with sequin pants topped with ponytail 

Cool Black Leather Top with Sequin Pants

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks sparkling hot in see-through black gown paired with a classy bun, making fans go crazy over her look

Sparkling See-Through Black Gown

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt looks sexy in stunning black dress with deep neckline paired with half-tied hair and high heels

Sexy Deep Neckline Black Dress

image source-aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt wears an embroidered lehenga and silver threads dupatta making her look absolutely beautiful 

 Beautiful Embroidered Lehenga Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here