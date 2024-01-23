Heading 3

Jiya Surana

fashion

January 23, 2024

10 all-white outfit inspo ft Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked dreamy in a white sequinned blouse and a matching lehenga skirt

Dreamy 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

Panday looks elegant in a midi dress featuring hand-embroidered motifs 

Elegant

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Dream Girl actress sported a chic look in a ribbed white skirt and a matching top 

Snazzy

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya styled her white pants with a modish corset top in white and it can be your go-to casual style

White Delight

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

The diva looked glamorous in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Glamorous 

The Gehraiyaan actress is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga 

Desi Kudi

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

Ananya amped things up in a long white shirt and a checkered skirt

Gorgeous

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

This white bodycon dress with full sleeves enhances Ananya’s look, making her appear sassy

Sassy

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Adorable

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday looks all things adorable in this little white corset dress 

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took the all-white denim route in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching jacket

Denim Style

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here