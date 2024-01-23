Heading 3
Jiya Surana
fashion
January 23, 2024
10 all-white outfit inspo ft Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looked dreamy in a white sequinned blouse and a matching lehenga skirt
Dreamy
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Panday looks elegant in a midi dress featuring hand-embroidered motifs
Elegant
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Dream Girl actress sported a chic look in a ribbed white skirt and a matching top
Snazzy
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya styled her white pants with a modish corset top in white and it can be your go-to casual style
White Delight
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The diva looked glamorous in a strapless bodycon white dress with feather detailings
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Glamorous
The Gehraiyaan actress is a sight to behold in this pristine white hand-embroidered lehenga
Desi Kudi
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Ananya amped things up in a long white shirt and a checkered skirt
Gorgeous
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
This white bodycon dress with full sleeves enhances Ananya’s look, making her appear sassy
Sassy
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Adorable
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday looks all things adorable in this little white corset dress
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took the all-white denim route in these high-waist pants, a crop top, and a matching jacket
Denim Style
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.