10 amazing celebrity inspired hairstyles.
DEC 14, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia was an absolute showstopper in her power look, rocking a stunning purple blazer with blue denim. Her hair was styled to perfection with a side part and subtle soft waves, giving her a chic and effortless vibe
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked stunning in her black leather dress and bold red lips. She gave her classic bob a modern update with just a few carefully placed strands on the forelock — and the effect was amazing!
Disha Patani
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya turned heads with her tight-curl layering look and side part, the perfect choice to accentuate her square face and flatter her pink strapless dress
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika opted for an elegant yet captivating look, as she donned an exquisite white pearl saree and bronzed makeup. To complete the look, she styled her hair into a simple bun, with wavy bangs framing her face
Malaika Arora
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara was the epitome of glamour in her bright purple shimmer halter-neck jumpsuit, styled with a middle-parted messy ponytail that was voluminous at the crown
Kiara Advani
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Want to be party-ready in no time? Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit with her stylish open haircut and front pouf — it's perfect for an evening out!
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dazzled in a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, styled with a side-parted hairdo and tight waves for that diva effect
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Dazzling in a shimmering yellow strapless dress and defined by her kohl eyes, Sara was a true diva with her hair styled into soft beachy waves
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara opted for an eye-catching look, with her hair styled in a wild, voluminous 'do that set off her highlights perfectly. The tight curls gave her an extra dose of drama!
Tara Sutaria
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Struggling with styling your fringes? Khushi Kapoor has got your back with her super chic look - a sleek hairdo showing off her fringes!
Khushi Kapoor
