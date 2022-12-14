Heading 3

10 amazing celebrity inspired hairstyles.

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt 

Alia was an absolute showstopper in her power look, rocking a stunning purple blazer with blue denim. Her hair was styled to perfection with a side part and subtle soft waves, giving her a chic and effortless vibe

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked stunning in her black leather dress and bold red lips. She gave her classic bob a modern update with just a few carefully placed strands on the forelock — and the effect was amazing!

Disha Patani 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya turned heads with her tight-curl layering look and side part, the perfect choice to accentuate her square face and flatter her pink strapless dress

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika opted for an elegant yet captivating look, as she donned an exquisite white pearl saree and bronzed makeup. To complete the look, she styled her hair into a simple bun, with wavy bangs framing her face

Malaika Arora

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara was the epitome of glamour in her bright purple shimmer halter-neck jumpsuit, styled with a middle-parted messy ponytail that was voluminous at the crown

Kiara Advani

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Want to be party-ready in no time? Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit with her stylish open haircut and front pouf — it's perfect for an evening out!

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dazzled in a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, styled with a side-parted hairdo and tight waves for that diva effect

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Dazzling in a shimmering yellow strapless dress and defined by her kohl eyes, Sara was a true diva with her hair styled into soft beachy waves

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara opted for an eye-catching look, with her hair styled in a wild, voluminous 'do that set off her highlights perfectly. The tight curls gave her an extra dose of drama!

Tara Sutaria

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Struggling with styling your fringes? Khushi Kapoor has got your back with her super chic look - a sleek hairdo showing off her fringes! 

Khushi Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here