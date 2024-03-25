pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 25, 2024
10 best Ananya Panday looks
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya wears a striking dragonfly-inspired 3D bustier top paired with a sleek high-waisted black pencil skirt, exuding grace and glamour
Dragonfly look
Image source- ananyapanday
Channeling retro glamour, Ananya is dressed in a shimmering blue halter neck jumpsuit, completed with a matching blue headband and glittering heels
Retro vibes
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya looks gorgeous in a figure-hugging brown mini dress accentuated with matching brown stockings featuring ornate sequined embroidery
Mini dress look
Image source- ananyapanday
Draped in a ruched azure blue goddess gown, Ananya embodies glamour and grace
Blue beauty
Image source- ananyapanday
Oozing confidence, Ananya slays in a strapless black mini dress and sheer black stockings, paired with bold makeup
Bold in black
Image source- ananyapanday
Black gown look
Ananya turns heads in a dramatic long black gown with a risqué plunging neckline and elegant vintage-inspired details
Image source- ananyapanday
Exuding doll-like charm, Ananya wears a pristine white mini dress offset by bold black heels
Doll look charm
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya stuns in a neon green bustier top and matching high-waisted pants, paired with braided hair and bold red lips
Neon green vibes
Image source- ananyapanday
Ananya nails colorblocked chic in a multi-hued bodysuit, expertly paired with a matching ruched pencil skirt
Colorblocked Chic
Image source- ananyapanday
Radiating confidence, Ananya slays in a sultry red bodycon dress, completed with sky-high heels and flowing locks
Red-hot
