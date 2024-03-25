Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 25, 2024

10 best Ananya Panday looks

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya wears a striking dragonfly-inspired 3D bustier top paired with a sleek high-waisted black pencil skirt, exuding grace and glamour

Dragonfly look

Image source- ananyapanday

Channeling retro glamour, Ananya is dressed in a shimmering blue halter neck jumpsuit, completed with a matching blue headband and glittering heels

Retro vibes

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya looks gorgeous in a figure-hugging brown mini dress accentuated with matching brown stockings featuring ornate sequined embroidery

Mini dress look

Image source- ananyapanday

Draped in a ruched azure blue goddess gown, Ananya embodies glamour and grace

Blue beauty

Image source- ananyapanday

Oozing confidence, Ananya slays in a strapless black mini dress and sheer black stockings, paired with bold makeup

Bold in black

Image source- ananyapanday

Black gown look

Ananya turns heads in a dramatic long black gown with a risqué plunging neckline and elegant vintage-inspired details

Image source- ananyapanday

Exuding doll-like charm, Ananya wears a pristine white mini dress offset by bold black heels

Doll look charm

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya stuns in a neon green bustier top and matching high-waisted pants, paired with braided hair and bold red lips

Neon green vibes

Image source- ananyapanday

Ananya nails colorblocked chic in a multi-hued bodysuit, expertly paired with a matching ruched pencil skirt

Colorblocked Chic

Image source- ananyapanday

Radiating confidence, Ananya slays in a sultry red bodycon dress, completed with sky-high heels and flowing locks

Red-hot

