Looks Of Celebrities

10

Best

Ball Gown

November 24, 2020

Alia Bhatt looked straight outta Cinderella story in this pale peach ball gown designed by Georges Chakra

Katrina Kaif donned a blush pink heavily embellished corset gown looking like a modern-day princess

Bhumi Pednekar rocked this Sachin and Babi deep ox-blood lustrous buffon gown that had a plunging neckline

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose an haute couture gown custom-made by Elie Saab for the Cannes film festival

Pic Credits: Getty images

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a royal princess in this Michael Cinco floor-sweeping powder blue ballroom gown

The Dhadak sensation, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an Atelier Zuhra heavily embellished red gown

Deepika’s pink ruffle gown with dramatic sleeves and a matching sweeping train by Ashi Studio was angelic! 

Parineeti Chopra boasted elegant #princessvibes with her bedazzling silver ball gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a candy-pink mesh gown featuring a halter neck designed by Rami Al Ali

Tara Sutaria is a goddess in this classic black gown by Marmar Halim

For more on Fashion, follow Pinkvilla

 Click Here