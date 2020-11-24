Looks Of Celebrities
10
Best
Ball Gown November 24, 2020
Alia Bhatt looked straight outta Cinderella story in this pale peach ball gown designed by Georges Chakra
Katrina Kaif donned a blush pink heavily embellished corset gown looking like a modern-day princess
Bhumi Pednekar rocked this Sachin and Babi deep ox-blood lustrous buffon gown that had a plunging neckline
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose an haute couture gown custom-made by Elie Saab for the Cannes film festival Pic Credits: Getty images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a royal princess in this Michael Cinco floor-sweeping powder blue ballroom gown
The Dhadak sensation, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in an Atelier Zuhra heavily embellished red gown
Deepika’s pink ruffle gown with dramatic sleeves and a matching sweeping train by Ashi Studio was angelic!
Parineeti Chopra boasted elegant #princessvibes with her bedazzling silver ball gown
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a candy-pink mesh gown featuring a halter neck designed by Rami Al Ali
Tara Sutaria is a goddess in this classic black gown by Marmar Halim
