10 April 11, 2021
Best Casual Looks Of Varun Dhawan
1. It was casuals-at-first-sight for Varun Dhawan- black windcheater over a sleeveless Reebok vest and joggers
2. Which went a notch higher with a leather jacket thrown over ripped capris and wingtip black boots
3. The Street Dancer actor did all justice to his movie tag when he sported another casual look
4. Varun went a little more casual in all-yellow joggers when he was spotted alongside Charlotte Flair
5. He is often seen sporting high-end Gucci joggers with much ease
6. Varun sure loves to flaunt what he wears- a casual Diesel shirt under a blazer from Tisa Studio!
7. Looking at this all-black outfit, we often wonder can he be more casual in his fashion game
8. Yet he continues to surprise us in suede brown Tods jacket and knit Berluti. Chelsea boots seem to complete his look all the time
9. We think there is no end to his cool avatar fashion game. Haven’t we got enough proof already
10. Confirmed! Varun Dhawan is definitely best at his most casual style game!
