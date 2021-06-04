10 June 04, 2021
Best Celeb-approved Bridal Red Sarees
1. Whenever we think of bridal sarees, Anushka Sharma’s red classy number from her wedding reception in Delhi comes to mind. it's the perfect pick for a newlywed
2. And then we have another classic red number that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had worn for a wedding festivity. She kept things classy by styling it with a high-neck blouse
3. To celebrate the post-nuptial ceremony at home, you can take cues from Madhuri Dixit’s embellished red saree that came with a gold and white border
4. For the millennial brides, Janhvi Kapoor’s chiffon saree could be a go-to pick. The minimal embroidery sequin work on its border makes it even more eye-catching
5. Deepika Padukone seems to be exuding major 90's vibes in this flowy red saree. To add some drama, she had paired it with a halter neck blouse
6. Showing us that bridal red sarees are also about simple glam, Karisma Kapoor had picked out a solid dark red saree with a muted gold border and styled it with statement earrings
7. In a scarlet red saree and a delicate halter-neck blouse, Kajal Aggarwal aced the bridal trend like a true queen!
8. To celebrate Karwa Chauth at home, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had picked out a monotone red ruffle saree that we think is a perfect pick for the intimate ceremony
9. Alia Bhatt in her red Sabyasachi drape is a sight to behold! The classic draping style adds more charm to this lovely tulle wonder
10. If you love to keep things simple, Katrina Kaif’s red saree will serve you with ample inspiration. This printed number is a fresh take on the otherwise gorgeous bridal drapes
