10 Best celeb-inspired white dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon set the red carpet ablaze with her stunning look in a statement-making risqué white dress by fashion designer Surya Sarkar
Kriti Sanon
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Following suit is Nora who dropped an equally ravishing look in a see-through white gown with a floor-sweeping cape and double thigh-high slits
Nora Fatehi
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
The starlet walked straight into the festive season, oozing confidence in an embellished white dress and a matching blazer, by Nedret Taciroglu
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
Dressed up in a white mesh net dress and black heels, the Miss World 2017 pageant winner looked chic and elegant
Manushi Chillar
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress turned heads in a strapless white bodycon dress that ended just below her thighs
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s little white dress with intricate lace work done all over it is perfect for a date night
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara’s corseted white midi dress with a body-hugging silhouette is what chic classic sartorial dreams are made of!
Kiara Advani
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looks flawless in a pristine white mini dress and a matching blazer
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a monochrome white drawstring dress with a thigh-high slit, Sanon served the right amount of sass and glam
Kriti Sanon
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Jab Harry Met Sejal star made a snazzy case of white in this textured white number with extra puffy sleeves
Anushka Sharma
