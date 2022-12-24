Heading 3

10 Best celeb-inspired white dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon set the red carpet ablaze with her stunning look in a statement-making risqué white dress by fashion designer Surya Sarkar

Kriti Sanon

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Following suit is Nora who dropped an equally ravishing look in a see-through white gown with a floor-sweeping cape and double thigh-high slits

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

The starlet walked straight into the festive season, oozing confidence in an embellished white dress and a matching blazer, by Nedret Taciroglu

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Dressed up in a white mesh net dress and black heels, the Miss World 2017 pageant winner looked chic and elegant

Manushi Chillar

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress turned heads in a strapless white bodycon dress that ended just below her thighs

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s little white dress with intricate lace work done all over it is perfect for a date night

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara’s corseted white midi dress with a body-hugging silhouette is what chic classic sartorial dreams are made of! 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looks flawless in a pristine white mini dress and a matching blazer

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

In a monochrome white drawstring dress with a thigh-high slit, Sanon served the right amount of sass and glam

Kriti Sanon

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star made a snazzy case of white in this textured white number with extra puffy sleeves

Anushka Sharma 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here