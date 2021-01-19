10
Best Desi Looks Of Kirti Kulhari January 19, 2021
Kirti Kulhari makes a strong case for traditional wear in a textile Bandhani saree by Injiri
Keeping things chic and stylish, Kirti opted for a sunny yellow saree and styled it with a crisp striped blouse
For an e-promotion look, Kirti picked out a handmade Jebsispar By Jebin Johny saree and finished off her look with white stilettos
The URI actress kept it simple yet significant in a sea-green anarkali and matching dupatta
She keeps things effortlessly gorgeous in a classic green drape
We are in awe of Kirti’s charming look in a bespoke JJ Valaya saree
She looked stunning in a black floral print saree. Hair tied into a top-knot half bun and chunky jewellery finished off her desi look
The star exemplifies poetic beauty in a beautiful red linen saree and a red kaftan blouse
Kirti channels her inner desi diva in an atelier Pranay Baidya mint green metallic stripe saree
And in this BTS snap, the actress dons a bespoke white lehenga with floral motifs on it
For more updates on Fashion, follow Pinkvilla