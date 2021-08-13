10 Best Looks of
Sri devi
august 13, 2021
Sridevi wore a heavily embroidered Anarkali suit from Sabyasachi & it totally defines royalty
Her elegant look in Manish Malhotra striped saree has our hearts. The floral embroidered sleeveless blouse was a trendsetter indeed
Her picture with Anil Kapoor saw her in a fusion look rocking an oversized white shirt with a grand ethnic skirt featuring floral details
She twinned in white with Janhvi Kapoor, wearing a stunning regal saree that bore silver sparkly details. The Manish Malhotra number was indeed a vision to behold
Sridevi looked like a glistening goddess in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla golden Anarkali suit
She often picked ethnic creations by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra to look absolutely beautiful and this offbeat number was her personal favourite look too
Wearing a custom Sabyasachi Lehenga that came in an unusual colour with a floor-sweeping cape, Sridevi looked enchanting as always
Her evergreen look in a multi-coloured Sabyasachi floral saree proves the diva was way ahead of trends
In an interview, Sridevi said that she loves to take style tips from her fashionista daughters and they share each other’s taste in style
Sridevi loved the shades of white, beige and golden in her wardrobe
