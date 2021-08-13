10 Best Looks of
 Sri devi 

august 13, 2021

Sridevi wore a heavily embroidered Anarkali suit from Sabyasachi & it totally defines royalty

Her elegant look in Manish Malhotra striped saree has our hearts. The floral embroidered sleeveless blouse was a trendsetter indeed

Her picture with Anil Kapoor saw her in a fusion look rocking an oversized white shirt with a grand ethnic skirt featuring floral details

She twinned in white with Janhvi Kapoor, wearing a stunning regal saree that bore silver sparkly details. The Manish Malhotra number was indeed a vision to behold

Sridevi looked like a glistening goddess in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla golden Anarkali suit

She often picked ethnic creations by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra to look absolutely beautiful and this offbeat number was her personal favourite look too

Wearing a custom Sabyasachi Lehenga that came in an unusual colour with a floor-sweeping cape, Sridevi looked enchanting as always

Her evergreen look in a multi-coloured Sabyasachi floral saree proves the diva was way ahead of trends

In an interview, Sridevi said that she loves to take style tips from her fashionista daughters and they share each other’s taste in style

Sridevi loved the shades of white, beige and golden in her wardrobe

