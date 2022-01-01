Heading 3

10 Best-dressed

celebs at IIFA

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress sizzled in an all-white ensemble of a white sequined saree with a matching blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra

Ananya Panday

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She rocked a sexy one-shoulder gold dress with frills all over it making it more glam and also featuring a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress was all about glitz and glamour as she donned a silver chromatic dress with a pink hue in the skirt from the collection of Amit Aggarwal

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The Atrangi Re star looked marvelous and radiant wearing a white embroidered sharara set from the collection of Faraz Manan

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

The Rockstar actress donned a beautiful green textured ball gown from the collection of Michael Cinco for the awards night looking marvelous and ravishing

Nargis Fakhri 

Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Giving us the perfect vibe for the evening, the actress rocked a strapless ball gown with floral prints all over it and looked stunning

Gauahar Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Rocking the show in a vintage Versace dress the Garmi star was all about confidence and glamour

Nora Fatehi

Image: MICHAEL CINCO Instagram

Looking like an absolute diva, the actress wore an exquisite beaded gold Michael Cinco couture gown which she accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a Bulgari watch

Urvashi Rautela

Image: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

Turning heads on the red carpet, the actress donned a stunning red gown with a sweetheart neckline and a split making her look alluring

Divya Khosla Kumar

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Gracing the red carpet in an amazing lavender mini dress from the collection of Geisha Designs, the actress looked incredibly hot

Genelia Deshmukh

