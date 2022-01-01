10 Best-dressed
celebs at IIFA
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
SEPT 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress sizzled in an all-white ensemble of a white sequined saree with a matching blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She rocked a sexy one-shoulder gold dress with frills all over it making it more glam and also featuring a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The actress was all about glitz and glamour as she donned a silver chromatic dress with a pink hue in the skirt from the collection of Amit Aggarwal
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The Atrangi Re star looked marvelous and radiant wearing a white embroidered sharara set from the collection of Faraz Manan
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
The Rockstar actress donned a beautiful green textured ball gown from the collection of Michael Cinco for the awards night looking marvelous and ravishing
Image: Gauahar Khan Instagram
Giving us the perfect vibe for the evening, the actress rocked a strapless ball gown with floral prints all over it and looked stunning
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Rocking the show in a vintage Versace dress the Garmi star was all about confidence and glamour
Image: MICHAEL CINCO Instagram
Looking like an absolute diva, the actress wore an exquisite beaded gold Michael Cinco couture gown which she accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a Bulgari watch
Image: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram
Turning heads on the red carpet, the actress donned a stunning red gown with a sweetheart neckline and a split making her look alluring
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Gracing the red carpet in an amazing lavender mini dress from the collection of Geisha Designs, the actress looked incredibly hot
