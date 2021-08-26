AUGUST 26, 2021

10 Best ethnic looks of Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna looked enchanting in a scenic background wearing a floral embroidered Anarkali suit

Her gorgeous pink lehenga by Abhinav Mishra featured a bright pink scalloped hemline blouse and sparkly skirt

She donned an Anita Dongre summery yellow saree and looked elegant in it

Raashii wore a dark maroon salwar suit that bore golden embroidery and looked stunning in it with her glam makeup and hairdo

For her sister’s engagement, Raashii picked a chrome yellow saree and sleeveless close neck blouse taking the less is more route

Her beautiful look in blush pink skirt and beige dupatta gave a traditional spin to her ethereal style

Dolled up in yellow silk saree and temple jewellery, Raashii Khanna was a vision to behold in her glam photoshoot

Her homely look in a cotton saree and printed blouse made our hearts skip a beat

The South Indian look with red bindi, kumkum and a classic drape style has worn the Internet world with its elegant charms

Her sensuous look in a dark green half saree and ethnic makeup number is sure to steal your heart!

