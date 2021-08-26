AUGUST 26, 2021
10 Best ethnic looks of Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna looked enchanting in a scenic background wearing a floral embroidered Anarkali suit
Her gorgeous pink lehenga by Abhinav Mishra featured a bright pink scalloped hemline blouse and sparkly skirt
Raashii wore a dark maroon salwar suit that bore golden embroidery and looked stunning in it with her glam makeup and hairdo
For her sister’s engagement, Raashii picked a chrome yellow saree and sleeveless close neck blouse taking the less is more route
Her beautiful look in blush pink skirt and beige dupatta gave a traditional spin to her ethereal style
Dolled up in yellow silk saree and temple jewellery, Raashii Khanna was a vision to behold in her glam photoshoot
Her homely look in a cotton saree and printed blouse made our hearts skip a beat
The South Indian look with red bindi, kumkum and a classic drape style has worn the Internet world with its elegant charms
Her sensuous look in a dark green half saree and ethnic makeup number is sure to steal your heart!
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla