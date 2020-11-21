Of All Time
Best
Glittery Gowns November 21, 2020
Taking things to the next level, Malaika Arora opted for a floor-length Atelier Zuhra metallic gown and we are fans already!
Kiara Advani sizzles in a yellow mermaid gown that came with a short sweeping feathered train
For an award show, Kiara picked out a strapless metallic black gown by Shantanu and Nikhil and left us in awe!
For her reception, Deepika opted for a high-low heavily embellished gown by Zuhair Murad. Cascading curls and smokey eyes finished off the diva’s look
Nushrratt Bharuccha donned a golden shimmery gown and showed us how it’s done!
Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in a black strapless gown with black floral applique work on it. Low hair bun and blushed cheeks completed her look
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a goddess in this heavily embellished sweeping gown
Keeping things fashionable and edgy, Ananya Panday picks out a black Gauri & Nainika gown with shimmery ruffle details on it
Kriti Sanon looks like a vision in this sparkly silver gown by Mark Bumgarner
We cannot take our eyes off Alia Bhatt’s starry black gown that came with a nude strapless bodice
