December 13, 2023

10 best hair colors for Indian skin

Image: Pexels 

Blonde highlights are beautifully add more charm to any Indian skin tone

Honey Blonde

Image: Pexels 

Popularized by the youth, this classic shade is suitable for every events 

Burgundy

Image: Pexels 

Opt for this alluring color to create a cheerful and confident vibe 

Classic Red

Image: Pexels 

Incredibly suits dusky skin this exotic shade looks marvelous with every outfit 

Midnight Blue

Image: Pexels 

Stunning black hair perfectly symbolizes the glamor of Indian beauties 

Jet Black

Image: Pexels 

A rich deep brown with a hint of muted purple looks glamorous on the Indian skin 

Mahogany

Image: Pexels 

Suited for the diverse skin tones this hue will add an effortless chic touch on Indian skin

Caramel brown

Image: Pexels 

If you wanna add warmth and glossiness in your hair than this shade is nothing but magical 

Auburn

Image: Pexels 

Metallic tones incredibly complements India skin tone 

Light Copper

Image: Pexels 

This elegant hue is ideal for the gorgeous brown ladies 

Rich Plum

