December 13, 2023
10 best hair colors for Indian skin
Image: Pexels
Blonde highlights are beautifully add more charm to any Indian skin tone
Honey Blonde
Image: Pexels
Popularized by the youth, this classic shade is suitable for every events
Burgundy
Image: Pexels
Opt for this alluring color to create a cheerful and confident vibe
Classic Red
Image: Pexels
Incredibly suits dusky skin this exotic shade looks marvelous with every outfit
Midnight Blue
Image: Pexels
Stunning black hair perfectly symbolizes the glamor of Indian beauties
Jet Black
Image: Pexels
A rich deep brown with a hint of muted purple looks glamorous on the Indian skin
Mahogany
Image: Pexels
Suited for the diverse skin tones this hue will add an effortless chic touch on Indian skin
Caramel brown
Image: Pexels
If you wanna add warmth and glossiness in your hair than this shade is nothing but magical
Auburn
Image: Pexels
Metallic tones incredibly complements India skin tone
Light Copper
Image: Pexels
This elegant hue is ideal for the gorgeous brown ladies
Rich Plum
