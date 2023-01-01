Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 11 , 2023

10 best hairstyles for ethnic wear

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

The easiest and most beautiful hairstyle of all, it perfectly goes with any traditional wear like a saree or kurta. Add some flowers to make it more elegant 

The Side Braid

Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

This classy bun is immaculate to style with sarees. To get this look simply tie the braided hair into a knot

Braided Bun

Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

Can be called one of the easiest hairstyles on the list simply put up your hair tresses on top and secure them with hairpins. We bet you'll look marvelous in this look

Half Up Half Down

Image Source: Ananya Pandey's Instagram

Short-haired women can gracefully kill any traditional attire by simply curling their hair with a great hair-curling device 

Curls for Short Hair

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

Ace this festival of light with a touch of beauty and elegance by putting a beautiful gajra or flower garland a the bun 

Gajra Bun

Image Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

In case you're running late creating some beautiful curves to the loose hair tresses can make you look like a diva 

Wavy locks 

Image Source: Raashi Khanna's Instagram

In the vibrant festival of Diwali, this stunning hairstyle adds more glow to the traditional look 

Fishtail Braid

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Women of any hair length can gracefully slay this easy hairstyle with any traditional garment. To make this style coil a high ponytail into a bun and secure it with pins 

Top Knot

Image Source: Athiya Sheetty's Instagram

Ideal for busy puja days any ethnic or western wear will look astonishing with this hairstyle. Separate the upper front of your both sides of hair tie the remaining hair into a ponytail and add the braids to it 

Low braided Ponytail

Image Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Sleek Bun

To create a blend of simplicity with glamour opt for this style with your vibrant ethnic attire

