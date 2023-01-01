pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
NOVEMBER 11 , 2023
10 best hairstyles for ethnic wear
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
The easiest and most beautiful hairstyle of all, it perfectly goes with any traditional wear like a saree or kurta. Add some flowers to make it more elegant
The Side Braid
Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
This classy bun is immaculate to style with sarees. To get this look simply tie the braided hair into a knot
Braided Bun
Image Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Can be called one of the easiest hairstyles on the list simply put up your hair tresses on top and secure them with hairpins. We bet you'll look marvelous in this look
Half Up Half Down
Image Source: Ananya Pandey's Instagram
Short-haired women can gracefully kill any traditional attire by simply curling their hair with a great hair-curling device
Curls for Short Hair
Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram
Ace this festival of light with a touch of beauty and elegance by putting a beautiful gajra or flower garland a the bun
Gajra Bun
Image Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
In case you're running late creating some beautiful curves to the loose hair tresses can make you look like a diva
Wavy locks
Image Source: Raashi Khanna's Instagram
In the vibrant festival of Diwali, this stunning hairstyle adds more glow to the traditional look
Fishtail Braid
Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Women of any hair length can gracefully slay this easy hairstyle with any traditional garment. To make this style coil a high ponytail into a bun and secure it with pins
Top Knot
Image Source: Athiya Sheetty's Instagram
Ideal for busy puja days any ethnic or western wear will look astonishing with this hairstyle. Separate the upper front of your both sides of hair tie the remaining hair into a ponytail and add the braids to it
Low braided Ponytail
Image Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Sleek Bun
India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic
To create a blend of simplicity with glamour opt for this style with your vibrant ethnic attire
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.