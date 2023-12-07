Heading 3

December 07, 2023

10 best hairstyles for rectangular face

Image: Pexels 

Any wavy or messy hairstyle on a rectangular face is incredibly complimented by these bangs 

Side-Swept Bangs

Image: Pexels 

Creating some stunning loose curls on your hair will help you slay any outfit 

Soft Curls 

Image: Pexels 

Available for every hair length this haircut makes rectangular faces more vibrant and elegant 

Layered hair

Image: Pexels 

Opt for this flattering haircut to make your face look small and cute 

Blunt cut

Image: Pexels 

Frame this unique face shape with gorgeous wavy hair 

Beach Waves

Image: Pexels 

Suitable for any occasion smooth this effortless hairstyle creates an incredible charm to a rectangular face 

Straight hair with Middle Part

Image: Pexels 

Showcase your killer bone structure with this sleek and simple hairstyle 

Ballerina Bun

Image: Pexels 

These gorgeous side bangs will add more charm to this exquisite shape 

Curtain bangs

Image: Pexels 

In case you have short hair then this style will create a blend of cuteness and grace in your hair 

Bob with Bangs

Image: Pexels 

Get an effortless chic look by simply coiling your hair into a loose bun

Loose bun 

