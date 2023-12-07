pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
December 07, 2023
10 best hairstyles for rectangular face
Image: Pexels
Any wavy or messy hairstyle on a rectangular face is incredibly complimented by these bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Image: Pexels
Creating some stunning loose curls on your hair will help you slay any outfit
Soft Curls
Image: Pexels
Available for every hair length this haircut makes rectangular faces more vibrant and elegant
Layered hair
Image: Pexels
Opt for this flattering haircut to make your face look small and cute
Blunt cut
Image: Pexels
Frame this unique face shape with gorgeous wavy hair
Beach Waves
Image: Pexels
Suitable for any occasion smooth this effortless hairstyle creates an incredible charm to a rectangular face
Straight hair with Middle Part
Image: Pexels
Showcase your killer bone structure with this sleek and simple hairstyle
Ballerina Bun
Image: Pexels
These gorgeous side bangs will add more charm to this exquisite shape
Curtain bangs
Image: Pexels
In case you have short hair then this style will create a blend of cuteness and grace in your hair
Bob with Bangs
Image: Pexels
Get an effortless chic look by simply coiling your hair into a loose bun
Loose bun
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.