oct 5, 2021
10 Best kept Korean beauty secrets
Koreans believe that steams and facial massage can revive and repair your skin and that is why they go for a quick DIY facial every morning in a steamy shower
They love their cup of tea because of its many skin and health benefits. Try beauty teas like ginseng tea, roasted barley tea and green tea for healthy skin
For a naturally contoured face, face exercises like puckering lips and moving sideways, saying vowels out loud, and so on are what the Koreans swear by
As a matter of fact, even charcoal masks started as a Korean beauty trend! It helps exfoliate the skin and nixes the blackheads and whiteheads together
Koreans pay attention to the application of beauty products. They do not smack or rub the products but gently tap it with their fingertips and then massage lightly
Another easy Korean-beauty secret is to exfoliate dead skin with a washcloth soaked in hot water using upwards, circular strokes
The Korean blurring trick, which uses one or several smart coverage products to “blur” unwanted imperfections, works like a charm!
According to many modern Korean women, applying a facial essence between two layers of moisturiser locks in all the goodness of your products
Korean women also live by the rule of double cleansing, double eye mask and double hydration for smoother, younger looking skin
Many Korean women take their beauty sleep very seriously and almost never go to bed without a moisturising overnight mask on. It helps in enhancing the skin complexion
