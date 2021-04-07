10 April 07, 2021
Best Looks Of Celebs In Crop Tops
1. Alia Bhatt gave us a fashion tip on how to rock a fluorescent crop top when paired with high-waist denim jeans
2. For a movie promotion, Alia was dressed in patent leather pants and a crop top by Annakiki. The midriff-baring top showed off her perfectly sculpted abs
3. Athiya Shetty opted for textured cobalt separates from Kunal Rawal. The outfit featured a crop Bandhgala and co-ord pants
4. Disha Patani is undoubtedly a big fan of crop tops. This unconventional yet edgy look serves proof
5. The Malang actress was also spotted in a casual yet appealing white crop top that showed off her toned abs
6. Bollywood’s own fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also aced the crop top trend. We loved this formal yet interesting look!
7. Kiara Advani wore a white knotted crop top over a yellow polka dot skirt and kept her look casual yet chic
8. Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan who sported a black halter-neck crop top. Shimmery metallic pants added the glam further
9. Tara Sutaria kept her look simple yet elegant in a plain white off-shoulder crop top that bore exaggerated sleeves
10. Rakul Preet Singh set the temperature soaring in this unusual Babita Malkani crop top. A pair of golden danglers completed her look
For further updates on fashion, visit Pinkvilla