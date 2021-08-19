10 Best looks of Mouni Roy in black
AUGUST 19, 2021
Bold and Gold! Mouni looks sizzling in a black bralette top and ruched bikini skirt styled with a gold multi-layer necklace
Here, she opted for this black saree which is delicately embellished with sequin from designer Anuradha Khurana. This look is perfect for a cocktail event
All in one outfit! It has a terrific melange of a shirt, checkered skirt and dress. She amps up the look with sneakers
The diva adds the right amount of sensuousness to her look with this strapless blouse teamed with a flirty skirt and puffy sleeves shrug
Oh yes, she loves to blend comfort and fashion. The diva looks stunning in this ruffled shoulder jumpsuit with a side-knotted belt clenching her waist
Well clearly, black outfits dominate her wardrobe. Here, she tucked the strappy knitted top in black trousers
The ‘Gold’ actress looks suave in Nadine Merabi’s dazzling LBD with a side tail. She keeps her look interesting with furry stilettos
Yet again in a skirt! This time she keeps it edgy with a ruffle hem skirt paired with a black crop top. She rounds up her look with a striking bag and heels
Mouni loves anything with black hues. She looks adorable in a floral crochet dress teamed with sneakers
Once again in crochet! The diva raises the temperature high in a black bikini set styled with a cover-up crochet dress
