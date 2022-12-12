Heading 3

10 best looks of
 Giorgia Andriani

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

Icy-spicy

The Diva turned up the heat in a stunning two-piece set, featuring a bustier that showed off her abs and a slim-fitting skirt

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

Adding a pop of color to the town, she strutted in a gorgeous, side-slit red bodycon dress that accentuated her beautiful curves

Red wine

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

She nailed the corset look with a show-stopping gold chrome corset, a sultry poufy hairstyle, and delicate hoop earrings to complete the ensemble

Corset-time 

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

Proving that black is still the new black, the model turned heads in a dramatic sheer dress with silver stilettos

Black much

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

Giorgia was seen flaunting her toned figure in a black strapless corset top and blue denims with a cool vibe

Love Struck

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

Dazzling in a gold-toned embroidered lehenga from Bindani, she completed the look with a statement necklace and a subtle nude lip

Diwali look 

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

She looked like a total bombshell in a vibrant orange dress with cut-out details by Keycouture

Orange crush

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

She elevated the basic jogger look with a black noodle strap corset and lilac chrome joggers with stilettos

Not so basic

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

The Diva radiated beauty in a bold red salwar kameez adorned with intricate chikankari by  Aishwaryrika and complemented by statement oixidised earrings

Desi Kudi

Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram 

She exuded an irresistible blend of sass and panache in a striking black jumpsuit with purple embellishments from Chisel by MR, and looked every inch the glamorous diva

Purple haze 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here