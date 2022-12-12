10 best looks of
Giorgia Andriani
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Icy-spicy
The Diva turned up the heat in a stunning two-piece set, featuring a bustier that showed off her abs and a slim-fitting skirt
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Adding a pop of color to the town, she strutted in a gorgeous, side-slit red bodycon dress that accentuated her beautiful curves
Red wine
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She nailed the corset look with a show-stopping gold chrome corset, a sultry poufy hairstyle, and delicate hoop earrings to complete the ensemble
Corset-time
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Proving that black is still the new black, the model turned heads in a dramatic sheer dress with silver stilettos
Black much
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Giorgia was seen flaunting her toned figure in a black strapless corset top and blue denims with a cool vibe
Love Struck
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
Dazzling in a gold-toned embroidered lehenga from Bindani, she completed the look with a statement necklace and a subtle nude lip
Diwali look
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She looked like a total bombshell in a vibrant orange dress with cut-out details by Keycouture
Orange crush
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She elevated the basic jogger look with a black noodle strap corset and lilac chrome joggers with stilettos
Not so basic
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
The Diva radiated beauty in a bold red salwar kameez adorned with intricate chikankari by Aishwaryrika and complemented by statement oixidised earrings
Desi Kudi
Image: Giorgia Andriani Instagram
She exuded an irresistible blend of sass and panache in a striking black jumpsuit with purple embellishments from Chisel by MR, and looked every inch the glamorous diva
Purple haze
