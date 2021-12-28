FASHION

10 Best Manish Malhotra outfits of 2021

Alia’s embroidered ethnic set

One of the favourite muses of the ace designer, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a pink Manish Malhotra embroidered ethnic set

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Alia’s chikankari lehenga with ‘infinity’ blouse

She played the perfect wedding guest in a trendsetting chikankari lehenga that came with an unusual upside-down blouse

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Playing muse to his Nooraniyat collection, Sara looked ethereal in an illustrious lehenga set embellished with sequins in geometrical fashion

Sara Ali Khan’s embellished lehenga

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in an ivory Manish Malhotra saree enriched in multilayered floral Kashmiri threadwork and neon sparkles

Mrunal Thakur’s floral threadwork saree

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looked like summertime come alive in a bright yellow lehenga that was accentuated with the designer’s signature sequin work

Bhumi Pednekar’s lavish yellow lehenga

Image: Bhumi Pednekar

For the Diwali bash, Khushi Kapoor chose a pink lehenga with intricate chikankari work on it

Khushi Kapoor’s baby pink lehenga

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Shanaya looked fabulous in a golden yellow embroidered lehenga set with gold borders, and sequin work

Shanaya Kapoor’s heavily embellished lehenga

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Madhuri Dixit painted a regal picture in Manish Malhotra’s ebony kurta set featuring antique-gold zari embroidery

Madhuri’s ebony kurta set

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Pooja Hegde’s colourful co-ord set featuring an interplay of geometrical patterns and unusual hues was a unique take on lehengas

Pooja Hegde’s colourful co-ords

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

Vaani Kapoor made a strong case for anarkali by sporting a Kashmiri-work kurta set from the designer’s Nooraniyat collection

Vaani’s anarkali suit

Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram

