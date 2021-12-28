FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 28, 2021
10 Best Manish Malhotra outfits of 2021
Alia’s embroidered ethnic set
One of the favourite muses of the ace designer, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a pink Manish Malhotra embroidered ethnic set
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Alia’s chikankari lehenga with ‘infinity’ blouse
She played the perfect wedding guest in a trendsetting chikankari lehenga that came with an unusual upside-down blouse
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Playing muse to his Nooraniyat collection, Sara looked ethereal in an illustrious lehenga set embellished with sequins in geometrical fashion
Sara Ali Khan’s embellished lehenga
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in an ivory Manish Malhotra saree enriched in multilayered floral Kashmiri threadwork and neon sparkles
Mrunal Thakur’s floral threadwork saree
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looked like summertime come alive in a bright yellow lehenga that was accentuated with the designer’s signature sequin work
Bhumi Pednekar’s lavish yellow lehenga
Image: Bhumi Pednekar
For the Diwali bash, Khushi Kapoor chose a pink lehenga with intricate chikankari work on it
Khushi Kapoor’s baby pink lehenga
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Shanaya looked fabulous in a golden yellow embroidered lehenga set with gold borders, and sequin work
Shanaya Kapoor’s heavily embellished lehenga
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Madhuri Dixit painted a regal picture in Manish Malhotra’s ebony kurta set featuring antique-gold zari embroidery
Madhuri’s ebony kurta set
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Pooja Hegde’s colourful co-ord set featuring an interplay of geometrical patterns and unusual hues was a unique take on lehengas
Pooja Hegde’s colourful co-ords
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Vaani Kapoor made a strong case for anarkali by sporting a Kashmiri-work kurta set from the designer’s Nooraniyat collection
Vaani’s anarkali suit
Image: Manish Malhotra World instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: K-beauty Slugging skincare trend