Ishita Gupta 

December 16, 2023

10 best outfits for winter wedding

Image Source: Pixabay

Decorated with stunning embroidery this gorgeous combo is a popular choice for every Indian woman for the wedding nights 

Traditional lehengas

Image Source: Pixabay

This cozy, comfy, and colourful outfit incredibly complements Indian beauties at wedding functions

Stunning sharara

Image Source: Pixabay

Available in varieties of versions Indian women in saree are simply marvelous 

Vibrant sarees

Image Source: Pixabay

Embrace the spirit of the vibrant wedding nights with these comfortable yet heavy garments

Anarkali and salwar suit 

Image Source: Pexels

Safari suits

Boys should undoubtedly opt for these elegant and comfortable suits to show their grace on the fun wedding days 

Image Source: Pixabay

This simple yet stylish attire can perfectly flatter men in the shivering winter wedding days

Kurta pyjama

Image Source: Pexels

Women can incredibly show their grace and charm with these long and delicate gowns. Choose a heavy embroidery to get shielded from chilly weather 

Floor-length gown

Image Source: Pexels

Suited for both men and women if you're not into traditional wear then this outfit is the ideal pick

Blazers

Image Source: Pexels

Although it's usually for the groom guests can also make an elegant entry with this attire 

Sherwani

Image Source: Pexels

Men can give a western touch to the classic Indian kurta with a chic jacket 

Kurta jacket

