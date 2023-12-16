pinkvilla
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
December 16, 2023
10 best outfits for winter wedding
Image Source: Pixabay
Decorated with stunning embroidery this gorgeous combo is a popular choice for every Indian woman for the wedding nights
Traditional lehengas
Image Source: Pixabay
This cozy, comfy, and colourful outfit incredibly complements Indian beauties at wedding functions
Stunning sharara
Image Source: Pixabay
Available in varieties of versions Indian women in saree are simply marvelous
Vibrant sarees
Image Source: Pixabay
Embrace the spirit of the vibrant wedding nights with these comfortable yet heavy garments
Anarkali and salwar suit
Image Source: Pexels
Safari suits
Boys should undoubtedly opt for these elegant and comfortable suits to show their grace on the fun wedding days
Image Source: Pixabay
This simple yet stylish attire can perfectly flatter men in the shivering winter wedding days
Kurta pyjama
Image Source: Pexels
Women can incredibly show their grace and charm with these long and delicate gowns. Choose a heavy embroidery to get shielded from chilly weather
Floor-length gown
Image Source: Pexels
Suited for both men and women if you're not into traditional wear then this outfit is the ideal pick
Blazers
Image Source: Pexels
Although it's usually for the groom guests can also make an elegant entry with this attire
Sherwani
Image Source: Pexels
Men can give a western touch to the classic Indian kurta with a chic jacket
Kurta jacket
