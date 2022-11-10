Heading 3

10 Best outfits of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 10, 2022

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The Ram Setu actress oozes charm and beauty in a hot pink saree paired with a balloon-sleeved plunging neckline blouse by Ridhi Mehra.

Pretty in pink 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Nushrratt donned a very glamorous look, wearing a silver embellished lehenga by Disha Patil and accessorizing it with diamond earrings.

Icy-spicy

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

In a green ensemble with an embroidered blouse and a sleek floor-length skirt with a matching cape by Nupur Kanoi, the actress looked ethereal.

Boho chic 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

She exuded power and confidence in a white pantsuit by Wool Box styled with dainty jewelry and white pumps.

Power dressing

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Making us all skip a beat in this golden shimmer strapless dress that featured a corset-style bodice, the dress beautifully showcased her curves.

Golden girl

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The actress was a picture of elegance in a solid red saree with a silver scallop embroidery border designed by Bhumika Sharma, which she accessorized with drop earrings.

Desi kudi

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

She made a classy co-ord set in a blue printed strappy top and wide-leg pants by Spicy Mustard and finished it off with gold bangles.

Co-ord set

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The Janhit Mein Jari actress looked like a timeless beauty in a pale white dress styled with a corset skirt and beige stilettos.

Beauty and elegance

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

She looked like an absolute diva wearing a wine-red floor-length gown by Ridhima Bhasin, styled with slicked-back hair and statement earrings.

Bold red

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The actress wowed us in a white and yellow-hued embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, accessorizing with a pearl choker.

Regal princess

