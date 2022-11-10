10 Best outfits of Nushrratt Bharuccha
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The Ram Setu actress oozes charm and beauty in a hot pink saree paired with a balloon-sleeved plunging neckline blouse by Ridhi Mehra.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Nushrratt donned a very glamorous look, wearing a silver embellished lehenga by Disha Patil and accessorizing it with diamond earrings.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
In a green ensemble with an embroidered blouse and a sleek floor-length skirt with a matching cape by Nupur Kanoi, the actress looked ethereal.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
She exuded power and confidence in a white pantsuit by Wool Box styled with dainty jewelry and white pumps.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Making us all skip a beat in this golden shimmer strapless dress that featured a corset-style bodice, the dress beautifully showcased her curves.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The actress was a picture of elegance in a solid red saree with a silver scallop embroidery border designed by Bhumika Sharma, which she accessorized with drop earrings.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
She made a classy co-ord set in a blue printed strappy top and wide-leg pants by Spicy Mustard and finished it off with gold bangles.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The Janhit Mein Jari actress looked like a timeless beauty in a pale white dress styled with a corset skirt and beige stilettos.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
She looked like an absolute diva wearing a wine-red floor-length gown by Ridhima Bhasin, styled with slicked-back hair and statement earrings.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The actress wowed us in a white and yellow-hued embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, accessorizing with a pearl choker.
