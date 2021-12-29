FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 29, 2021
10 Best Sabyasachi outfits of 2021
Bandhani lehenga
Classic and exquisite, the blue Bandhani lehenga that Alia Bhatt wore during Diwali 2021 is one of our favourite lehengas this year
Ami Patel instagram
Gold lehenga in velvet and tulle
Alia’s gold Sabyasachi lehenga in velvet and tulle is not only gorgeous but also a practical choice for a winter wedding
Ami Patel instagram
Feminine, delicate and dreamy, Katrina’s vintage-inspired tulle saree with a trailing veil is an outfit that we cannot forget!
Tulle saree
Sabyasachi instagram
Even her bridal red Sayasachi lehenga with heavy zardosi work and a customised veil happens to be the year’s most beautiful bridal outfit!
Bridal red lehenga
Sabyasachi instagram
Katrina has also done complete justice to this bright yellow and red floral lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi
Bright yellow and red floral lehenga
Katrina Kaif instagram
At the beginning of this year, Deepika Padukone once again impressed us with her favourite designer’s velvet kurta set in a lovely mustard yellow shade
Velvet kurta set
Shaleena Nathani instagram
Taking her love for Sabyasachi fits a notch higher, Kangana wore a beige embroidered saree with a modest blouse for the prestigious Padma Shri Award event
Beige embroidered saree
Sabyasachi instagram
We are also fans of her brown and gold saree that looked striking particularly because of its colour and the contrasting floral blouse
Brown and gold saree
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Patralekhaa made a stunning case for the classic silk saree by choosing to wear an elegant cream-coloured number at her wedding reception
Silk saree
Patralekhaa instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often relies on the ace designer’s ensembles, and this time around picked a black gown and a dupatta set from his 2021 collection
Black skirt-like gown
Sabyasachi instagram
