NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 29, 2021

10 Best Sabyasachi outfits of 2021

Bandhani lehenga

Classic and exquisite, the blue Bandhani lehenga that Alia Bhatt wore during Diwali 2021 is one of our favourite lehengas this year

Ami Patel instagram

Gold lehenga in velvet and tulle

Alia’s gold Sabyasachi lehenga in velvet and tulle is not only gorgeous but also a practical choice for a winter wedding

Ami Patel instagram

Feminine, delicate and dreamy, Katrina’s vintage-inspired tulle saree with a trailing veil is an outfit that we cannot forget!

Tulle saree

Sabyasachi instagram

Even her bridal red Sayasachi lehenga with heavy zardosi work and a customised veil happens to be the year’s most beautiful bridal outfit!

Bridal red lehenga

Sabyasachi instagram

Katrina has also done complete justice to this bright yellow and red floral lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi

Bright yellow and red floral lehenga

Katrina Kaif instagram 

At the beginning of this year, Deepika Padukone once again impressed us with her favourite designer’s velvet kurta set in a lovely mustard yellow shade

Velvet kurta set

Shaleena Nathani instagram

Taking her love for Sabyasachi fits a notch higher, Kangana wore a beige embroidered saree with a modest blouse for the prestigious Padma Shri Award event

Beige embroidered saree

Sabyasachi instagram

We are also fans of her brown and gold saree that looked striking particularly because of its colour and the contrasting floral blouse

Brown and gold saree

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Patralekhaa made a stunning case for the classic silk saree by choosing to wear an elegant cream-coloured number at her wedding reception

Silk saree

Patralekhaa instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often relies on the ace designer’s ensembles, and this time around picked a black gown and a dupatta set from his 2021 collection

Black skirt-like gown

Sabyasachi instagram

