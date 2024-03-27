pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 27, 2024
10 Best Shraddha Kapoor looks
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow high-waist pant, paired with a yellow cropped top and blazer, making fans crush over her look
Sunshine Yellow
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a three-piece mini outfit with stunning star earrings, winning fans hearts
Dreamy look
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor raises the temperature in a black cutout dress with a plunging neckline, finishing her look with minimal makeup and wavy hair
Black Elegance
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished pink shirt with comfortable blue jeans paired with white heels
Gorgeous in Pink
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor turns up the heat with a perfect summer white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, making fans go gaga over her look
Summer White
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Sassy Black High-Slit Glam
Shraddha Kapoor looks all sassy and stylish in a black high-slit gown, complementing her look with parted open hair and high heels
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks classy as she opts for a black brocade crop top with black velvet straps, high waist pants, and an elegant low bun
Classy in Black
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looks all glammed up in a sexy black side cutout dress with thigh-high boots, making her look all sassy and bold
Bold in Black Cutout Dress
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor dons white and black checks one-piece, looking all glamorous in winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick
Checks and Glamour
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor stuns her fans in a shimmery off-shoulder purple mini dress, finishing off her look with open-hair
Shimmering Purple
