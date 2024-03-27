Heading 3

10 Best Shraddha Kapoor looks

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow high-waist pant, paired with a yellow cropped top and blazer, making fans crush over her look

Sunshine Yellow

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a three-piece mini outfit with stunning star earrings, winning fans hearts

Dreamy look

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor raises the temperature in a black cutout dress with a plunging neckline, finishing her look with minimal makeup and wavy hair

Black Elegance

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished pink shirt with comfortable blue jeans paired with white heels

Gorgeous in Pink 

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor turns up the heat with a perfect summer white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, making fans go gaga over her look

Summer White

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Sassy Black High-Slit Glam

Shraddha Kapoor looks all sassy and stylish in a black high-slit gown, complementing her look with parted open hair and high heels

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks classy as she opts for a black brocade crop top with black velvet straps, high waist pants, and an elegant low bun

Classy in Black

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks all glammed up in a sexy black side cutout dress with thigh-high boots, making her look all sassy and bold

Bold in Black Cutout Dress

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor dons white and black checks one-piece, looking all glamorous in winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick

Checks and Glamour

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor stuns her fans in a shimmery off-shoulder purple mini dress, finishing off her look with open-hair

Shimmering Purple

