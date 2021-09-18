sept 18, 2021

10 Best Style Moments of Kajol

While luxe sarees dominate Kajol’s wardrobe, her chic looks in western outfits are always a pretty surprise to the netizens

She, of course, slays all styles with her grace and elegance

Kajol looked serene and all things beautiful in this pretty pink one-shoulder satin dress

She painted the town red in this floral applique work jacket and deep red bold lips

Kajol looked geeky with broad-rimmed glasses in her black and white outfit

Her sun-kissed relaxed look in a blue sweatshirt and jeans gave us weekend vibes

Her dapper look in a bottle green jumpsuit styled up with large hoop earrings has our hearts

Kajol’s modish look in a black bodycon top and a ruffled skirt came with an edgy sophistication of glamour

With an abundance of love for black outfits, Kajol looked head to toe stunning in her maxi skirt and striped top

She totally floored us with her ultra-glam look in a blue pantsuit featuring a floral lace detailed blouse

