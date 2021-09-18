sept 18, 2021
10 Best Style Moments of Kajol
While luxe sarees dominate Kajol’s wardrobe, her chic looks in western outfits are always a pretty surprise to the netizens
She, of course, slays all styles with her grace and elegance
Kajol looked serene and all things beautiful in this pretty pink one-shoulder satin dress
She painted the town red in this floral applique work jacket and deep red bold lips
Kajol looked geeky with broad-rimmed glasses in her black and white outfit
Her sun-kissed relaxed look in a blue sweatshirt and jeans gave us weekend vibes
Her dapper look in a bottle green jumpsuit styled up with large hoop earrings has our hearts
Kajol’s modish look in a black bodycon top and a ruffled skirt came with an edgy sophistication of glamour
With an abundance of love for black outfits, Kajol looked head to toe stunning in her maxi skirt and striped top
She totally floored us with her ultra-glam look in a blue pantsuit featuring a floral lace detailed blouse
